Nathaniel Julies murder trial witness finally testifies after warrant of arrest issued

Johannesburg – A witness in the Nathaniel Julies murder trial described seeing blood belonging to the teenager with Down syndrome on grass and blood-stained fingerprints on sand after his death. “I saw his blood on parts of the grass and his blood-stained finger prints on the truck and in the sand,” said Tahirah Kaldine, a State witness in the trial of three police officers for the murder of the Eldorado Park teen.

After failing to appear before the court on October 4, Kaldine took to the stand yesterday to testify at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court. A warrant of arrest was issued for Kaldine because of her failure to appear before the court; she had then handed herself over on October 8. “I was standing outside one of the neighbour’s houses, with my friend, after we came from buying cigarettes at the shop. Nathaniel was walking behind us and stood by the truck. ’’The police van was parked near the truck and one of the police officers shouted at Nathaniel to move away from the truck. He moved away but returned again,” Kaldine told the court.

She said she then heard a gunshot and ran into the yard of her home. From her yard, she could see a police officer pick up Nathaniel's body and place it in the back of the police van before it drove off. “After the police van drove off, I ran to Nathaniel’s family home and told them what had happened,” said Kaldine While Kaldine testified, the mother of the deceased, Bridgette Harris, was seen sobbing throughout this.

“About 30 minutes to an hour later, a dark-skinned man driving a white Volkswagen arrived at the truck and started looking for something on the ground whilst using a torch. I don’t know this man and I’ve never seen him before,” said Kaldine. She added that after the man left, the Julies family and members of the Eldorado Park Community went to the scene where he was shot and saw stains of his blood. Another State witness, Colonel James Chauke from the Eldorado Park Police Station, said he had been at home when an officer called him and said a murder had occurred.

Immediately, Chauke rushed to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, where Julies was declared dead upon arrival. “Upon arrival at the hospital accused number one, Cayleen Whiteboy and accused number two, Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane, had already left. ’’I then asked a sister at the hospital to see the deceased, she allowed me into the ward. The deceased had wounds on his chest and stomach,” said Chauke.

Chauke left for the police station, where he found Ndyalvane and Whiteboy, who he said were traumatised. He said he asked Ndyalvane what had happened, who said the teenager had been caught in crossfire between police and two other men. Chauke then ordered Ndyalvane to hand over the shotgun used and the ammunition, but Ndyalvane said he had booked out the shotgun and not any ammunition, which according to Chauke was against protocol. Chauke told the court he did not know where Ndyalvane received the ammunition.

Later, Chauke received a call from accused number three, Voster Netshiongolo, who was at the murder scene. “I arrived at the scene to see Netshiongolo and he handed me ammunition which had not been used, to hand into the office. He then told me that he found it next to the truck,” concluded Chauke. The matter has been adjourned for cross-examination today.