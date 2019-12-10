Nathi Mthethwa appoints acting council chairperson for Robben Island Museum









Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency The Robben Island Museum has a new acting council chairperson. Khensani Maluleke has been roped in to fill the post left vacant by Bernedette Muthien. The functioning of the museum was thrown into disarray five months ago when squabbling among council members hampered operations. “To this end, the minister (Nathi Mthethwa) called a meeting on November 28 to mediate the impasse and allow for all issues plaguing the council to be aired and resolved. “The meeting was necessary for a frank and open discussion in line with the audi alteram partem principle where everyone is heard before any decision is taken,” the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture said.

“The department wishes to place on record that, in the heat of the said discussions, Ms Muthien decided to walk out of the meeting. The department viewed her conduct as unbecoming of a council member, let alone a chairperson who is expected to maintain the highest professional standard and to lead by example.”

The department said it resolved to relieve her of her appointment as a council member and a chairperson of the museum. A letter in this regard has been issued to her.

The department further said advocate Michael Masutha and Louisa Mabe have since been appointed to replace Muthien and another council member who has resigned.

A permanent chairperson would be announced soon.

Last week Muthien said in a statement that she had not been dismissed as the chairperson, but had instead offered to resign.

She cited challenges of good governance, some of which are contained in the DSAC-Morar Report.

The department said it wished to place on record that it had no intention to abandon the findings and recommendations of the Morar report. It was noteworthy that none of the new council members appointed on July 1 was implicated in the report.

“As such, the department has asked the council and other relevant persons to pursue all the matters (which include irregularities and breaches of governance) contained in the aforesaid report to their final conclusion,” the department said.

Muthien said: “The chairperson is held accountable for the board or council, and for the conduct of the institution. I felt deeply compromised by these apparent irregularities, professionally and ethically, and hence I in principle offered the minister my resignation.”

She said Robben Island was a historic and iconic World Heritage Site that was at the heart of the tourism and economic development, and could not be allowed to fall into disrepute.

Muthien said she remain committed to ethical public service and good governance.