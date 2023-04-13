National Arts Festival shines a light on African artworks, opening new opportunities for artists

Artists and audiences are gearing up for the 49th National Arts Festival taking place in Makhanda from June 22 to July 2. The emerging programme is jam-packed with a wide range of genres, embodying a broad spectrum of South African arts.

Known to stage new opportunities, and experimental or reinvented works, the festival includes works from the African continent and other parts of the world. National Arts Festival artistic director Rucera Seethal said: “The South African arts scene is making sense of itself in a persistently complex environment, but we see the spaces for testing new work and ideas are shrinking. A glimpse into this year's National Arts Festival programme . Photo Supplied “The role of the festival as a platform for new, different and unseen works has never been more important. The festival continues to play an important role in the launching of new work and careers. It is in these 11 days that the seeds are planted.”

Seethal also notes that there is a strong personal narrative throughout this year’s works. Artists are working with the stories closest to their hearts, perhaps looking for connection, security and hope as an uneasy world evolves around us. There is escape too – into language, the body, communing in joy, exploring stillness, finding beauty and laughter.” Different forms of art will be showcased with each telling its profound tale and themes.

This year’s Distell National Playwright winner Sibongakonke Mama will present her debut script “Ibuhlungu le Ndawo”, a story about the notions of home, its meaning, and its creative analogy. Comedy will shine this year with established and emerging comedians forming an interesting line-up that includes Mojak Lehoko, Stuart Taylor, Chester Missing, Khanyisa Bunu, Kate Pinchuck and Tseliso Masolane. Youthful audiences can expect to be mesmerised by a range of productions aimed at families.