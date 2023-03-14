National Freedom Party bemoans US efforts to delegitimise Russia and China

Johannesburg – The National Freedom Party (NFP) has condemned what they say is the United States’ strategy to delegitimise Russia and China, which is a clear attempt to maintain its global hegemony and to prevent the emergence of new powers on the global stage. The NFP leader in Parliament, Ahmed Munzoor Shaik Emam, said that the world was moving towards a multi-polar system and that it was crucial for countries to build strong partnerships based on mutual respect and cooperation.

He said that his party recognises the growing relations between Russia and Africa and commends the Russian commitment to supporting African development through investment and trade. “African countries need to seize this opportunity to build strong partnerships with Russia and China, which can benefit the continent in the long term,” added Shaik Emam. Shaik Emam said that the US dollar dominates global trade, which has resulted in a situation where countries in the global south are unable to trade on their terms.

“This has perpetuated poverty, inequality, and economic underdevelopment in these regions. It is time for African countries to break free from the dominance of the US dollar and explore new avenues of trade and investment,” said Shaik Emam. According to a party statement, the NFP sees the role played by the Bretton Wood institutions, such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, in forcing Neo-liberalism on African countries. The party says that the policies of these institutions were incompatible with African societies, which led to more problems than solutions.

“These policies were based on the belief that the market should be the sole determinant of economic growth and development and that governments should have minimal involvement in economic affairs. “These policies have further marginalised the poor,” added Shaik Emam. The party further says that the consequences of these policies are evident today, with African countries being burdened with high levels of debt, poverty, and underdevelopment.