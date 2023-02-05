National Freedom Party criticises the proposed near-R1 billion sponsorship Tottenham Hotspur deal

Johannesburg - The National Freedom Party has vigorously denounced the proposed near-R1 billion sponsorship deal between South African Tourism and English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, indicating that the money could be better used to benefit local sports development and address other pressing needs in the country. The party says that in a time of economic uncertainty and strain, it is essential that all expenditures are thoroughly evaluated to ensure that they are necessary and justifiable.

It also remarks on the revelations linking SA Tourism's interim chief financial officer, Johan van der Walt, to the agency identified in the controversial Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship proposal. The party adds that the revelation reeks of possible corruption and casts doubt over the entire process. “While we support innovative initiatives to attract tourism to South Africa, the controversy regarding the link between the CFO and the agency suggests something untoward has taken place.

“At a time when South Africa is facing multiple socio-economic challenges, it is unacceptable for a government entity to allocate such a large sum of money towards a foreign sponsorship. “Our country needs that money for more pressing issues and for the betterment of our people,” said NFP Leader in Parliament, Ahmed Munzoor Shaik Emam. The NFP has further questioned whether the deal has been based on research, which illustrates that such branding and marketing activities have yielded a return on investment.

It is pointed out that SA Tourism's resources should be directed toward improving the overall tourist experience in South Africa and not wasted on foreign investments. “This type of spending is not only a misallocation of funds but also sets a dangerous precedent for future expenditures." “The National Freedom Party believes that the priority should always be the welfare and betterment of the South African people.

“The allocation of a near-billion towards a foreign sponsorship at this current moment is illogical and unwarranted." “We urge SA Tourism to reconsider this proposed sponsorship deal and to redirect their efforts towards the development and promotion of local sports and tourism initiatives. “South Africa has much to offer, and it is imperative that our resources are invested in ways that will truly benefit our communities and economy,” added Shaik Emam.