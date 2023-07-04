National School Sport Championship winter games return

Johannesburg - The National Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC), in partnership with the Department of Basic Education (DBE) and the Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, has invited members of the media and the general public to yet another exciting edition of the 2023 National School Sport Championship. This year’s winter games championships will take place from Tuesday, July 4, to Thursday, July 6, in Benoni, Boksburg and Ekurhuleni metropolitan municipalities in Gauteng.

DSAC head of communication and marketing Zimasa Velaphi said more than 3 456 athletes from across all nine provinces will participate in this year’s National School Sport Championship winter games. “The young athletes from different genders, ages, and racial groups will battle for various championship honours in several sporting codes that, among others, include football, netball, rugby, tennis, Kho-Kho, volleyball, jukskei, hockey, and chess, with games simultaneously taking place across various sporting fields within the City of Ekurhuleni. “The championships will include a social cohesion and nation-building campaign, ‘A Child First, an Athlete Second’, an awareness campaign linked to the safeguarding of children in sport, as well as other sport development awareness campaigns, such as ‘No to Age Cheating’, and ‘No to Substance Abuse.’