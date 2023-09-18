National Tourism Careers Expo will offer limitless career opportunities

Johannesburg - Deputy Minister of Tourism, Fish Mahlalela, has launched the 13th edition of the National Tourism Careers Expo (NTCE) 2023, which is scheduled to run from September 29 to October 1 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre (Nasrec). The event is expected to attract thousands of learners to bridge the information gap between the tourism industry and learners.

In his address, Mahlalela said his department wants to use the expo to drive the goal of the National Tourism Sector Strategy to create an additional 300 000 tourism job opportunities by 2026. Coinciding with Heritage and Tourism Month, the event was launched at the iconic Maropeng Visitor Centre, Cradle of Humankind, west of Joburg. The event, considered one of the country’s flagship career exhibitions, will follow the theme, "Tourism Investments for People, Planet, and Prosperity".

"The theme also gives expression to our vision of being a leading platform for communicating career paths, job and entrepreneurial prospects, and further education opportunities in the tourism sector. Our mission is to inspire present and prospective tourism learners and unemployed youth to rise to new heights in search of tourism careers and professional opportunities," said Mahlalela. He said the theme was chosen to highlight how the government, sector stakeholders, and the private sector have invested in tourism to drive initiatives that create opportunities. He further highlighted that the expo offers limitless career opportunities.

"Tourism is a people-centred interactive service industry that strives to create memorable travel experiences. The travel and tourism industry is highly competitive, innovative, and always adapting to new trends and technologies." "He said tourism offers limitless career opportunities, which range from food and beverage, cruise ships, transport, adventure tourism, travel trade, events and conferences, tour operators, tourism entrepreneurs, and travel bloggers." According to Mahlalela, the tourism sector is one of the critical intervention areas that are at the heart of the government’s Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan, vital to driving the country’s economic recovery.

In addition, he said his department and other role-players have developed a tourism sector recovery plan anchored on three interlinked pillars or strategic themes: protecting and rejuvenating supply, reigniting demand, and strengthening enabling capability for long-term sustainability. Some of the highlights of the 2023 NTCE will include motivational talks by leading local tourism entrepreneurs and personalities, tourism educator seminars, and exhibitions of local tourism products and related services. The tourism expo is a collaborative initiative between various government entities, including the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Tourism, Hospitality, and Sport Sector Education and Training Authority (CATHSSETA), the Gauteng Department of Economic Development, and its provincial marketing agency, the Gauteng Tourism Authority.