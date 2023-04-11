‘National Wife’ Mavimbela receives flowers for her role

Johannesburg - She is dubbed "The National Wife" on social media for her robust character of Hlomu in the popular telenovela, The Wife. Mavimbela is one of the characters that have kept viewers glued to their screens, evoking different emotions about her character.

She has also been lauded for her breakthrough performances alongside Bonko Khoza and then Wiseman Mncube as Mqhele Zulu. Their tainted love story compelled Hlomu to choose between a life of uncovering the truth and a life of hiding it as she transformed from a passionate investigative journalist into the matriarch of the Zulu brothers’ crime family. Speaking of her role, she said: "When people see me, they still see Hlomu and still talk about how Hlomu has touched them.

‘I’ve had a couple of people cry when they see me. I think it’s because of the touching storyline that Hlomu has and how well I performed it. As much as I’m de-rolling, I think Hlomu will last in my life forever. “People will always see Hlomu when they see me." "I didn't do it alone. I did it with my co-stars, with the team that was on the floor — the crew, directors, producers, writers, continuity, and production — and with Showmax, who could see how big the show was going to be."

She also expressed gratitude to the Zulu brothers, revealing that working with them was incredible. "Working with the brothers has been so amazing. The Zulu brothers became my brothers; we became family. Some of them still call me, and we still hang out, even to this day. They’ve welcomed me as a mother, a little sister, and a wife. I guess I will forever be that to them. Working with them was so amazing and fun. “We spent so much time with each other and built great bonds. We learnt so much from each other and want to collaborate more," she said.