NatJoints pleased with plans to secure the BRICS Summit

Johannesburg - The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) is satisfied with its plans to secure the BRICS Summit, which will be held next week from Tuesday to Thursday. Major-General Mathapelo Peters said during a media briefing that NatJoints was ready to ensure that as the government prepares to welcome heads of state, ministers, and leaders from various countries across the world, this happens in a safe and secure environment with minimal to no incidents of instability and criminality.

“A priority committee of various government departments across all three spheres has been meeting regularly with all relevant role-players to ensure a security plan is developed that looks at transport, route, venue, accommodation, traffic control, sea, land and airport border security,” said Peters. The NatJoints statement said that the safety and security preparations for the summit were on track, with all critical role-players ready to execute their responsibilities as per their mandate. Peters added that the established disciplines and work streams continue to implement the NatJoints standard five-pillar approach, which will ensure that all bases are covered through:

- Intelligence gathering, analysis and co-ordination. - A proactive approach that includes high visibility for police to prevent and respond to any crime eventuality. - A combat approach through law enforcement in response to any violation of the law through the deployment of specialised units, supported by the SANDF, should the need arise for the SANDF to exercise their secondary role of supporting the SAPS.

- A reactive approach through detection and case management. – And the fifth approach: Awareness and information sharing. This is led by the GCIS (Government Communication and Information System) and communication teams from Dirco (the Department of International Relations and Co-operation) and the SAPS, keeping interested parties and communities at home and abroad updated through messaging that will enhance the safety and security of everyone in the country, residents and visitors alike. Peters said that working closely with all stakeholders, the NatJoints will heighten police visibility in and around the conference centre with the aim of preventing and combating any form of opportunistic crime, pre-, during, and post-summit.

“We have mobilised maximum resources from all government departments involved in the planning of this particular event. Together with the various law enforcement agencies, including the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department and Johannesburg Metro Police Department, we are executing and implementing the security plan accordingly, which will include more boots on the ground,” she said. “All law enforcement agencies deployed to secure the event will enforce the law at all times and in all areas of deployment. Every member deployed has a responsibility and an obligation to execute their respective mandates professionally, impartially, and with integrity. On that note, we request that everyone within the borders of South Africa co-operate with law enforcement officers. “Members of the public are cautioned against committing any illegal acts, as law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to act against anyone who conducts themselves in an unlawful manner. Any threats or disruptions will be dealt with decisively within the ambit of the law,” said Peters.