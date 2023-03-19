NATJOINTS say they have mobilised maximum resources for planned EFF shutdown

Johannesburg - The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) say that they have mobilised maximum resources to heighten police visibility ahead of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF's) planned national shutdown. Deputy National Commissioner of the SAPS responsible for policing, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili, said that NATJOINTS, working closely with partners and stakeholders in the respective industries and sectors, mobilised maximum resources to heighten police visibility to prevent and combat any form of opportunistic crime before, during, and after the planned protest action.

Mosikili said that the respective PROVJOINTS have activated provincial multi-disciplinary deployments and operations as of today. "This is to ensure that there is no ill-intended disruption to the plans of those who have to work, travel, study, or perform any other business at any point during this semi-long weekend," said Mosikili. "This is our update to the country at large that there will be no national shutdown. We know of a planned protest. To say there will be a national shutdown is misleading. Everything from business to services will be fully functional, operational, and accessible," added Mosikili.

She added that the measures that have been put in place by the Security Cluster will enable businesses and services to operate, and the government and all modes of transport services will be accessible to members of the public. "Security will also be heightened at all our ports of entry—land, sea, and air. We assure travellers into and out of the country that there is no need to panic," said Mosikili. She also cautioned travellers to make provisions for extra time, factoring in the security measures that will be in place to ensure the safety and security of everyone, including tourists.

"As the NATJOINTS, we have a joint responsibility to protect everyone in our country and their property, including members of the international community." "While every citizen has a right to protest, we want to reiterate that this right must be exercised in a manner that does not infringe on the rights of non-protesters. Prohibiting people's freedom of movement is a criminal offence. We will therefore enforce the law decisively in this regard." she said Mosikili added that it is the organiser’s responsibility to ensure that their participants or supporters, at the demonstration or gathering, abide by the law and that the laws of the country are observed and respected with no related incidents of lawlessness taking place.

"To this end, the NATJOINTS will not tolerate any lawlessness or any form of criminality, whichever way it manifests itself. It is therefore important to note that anyone who is found to be in contravention of the law will be dealt with accordingly." "The NATJOINTS will not allow any barricading of national, provincial, or municipal roads. Public violence, the burning of tyres and placing of rocks and debris to blockade roads, as well as looting, will not be allowed. "The destruction of property, whether it be private or public property, as well as business and economic sites, is against the law," she said.

Moskili added that the NATJOINTS is also closely monitoring the situation and the social media mobilisation that is currently unfolding. Incitement of violence through any platforms, including social media, as well as the sharing of inflammatory messages are criminal offences according to the Cyber Crimes Act, where social media users can actually be charged for intimidation and incitement to commit violence. "Members of the public are cautioned against spreading messages that seek to mobilise communities to shut down roads, intimidate, and incite violence, as well as messages encouraging damage to economic sites." "We have also noted instances where supposed mobilisation for the protest action has now extended into stores where our shoppers are going about their daily lives.