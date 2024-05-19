NatJoints to forge ahead with zero tolerance stance to elections disruptions and violence

Preparations and security plans for the upcoming national and provincial elections taking place in South Africa in 10 days’ time have, according to members of the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints), been finalised to ensure a smooth transition without hiccups. Speaking at a briefing in Hatfield, Pretoria, on the state of readiness of law enforcement agencies ahead of the general elections, NatJoints Co-Chair and Deputy National Commissioner responsible for policing, Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikili, said the various stakeholders were confident that the measures put in place were sufficient to ensure that the country’s upcoming elections proceeded without any incidents of crime and disruptions.

Mosikili said the assurance that the country would witness a conducive environment for a peaceful election comes after key role players in the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster (JCPS) conducted a national security assessment. To this effect, the executive management of the police, she said, had also visited each province to assess their state of readiness, with all provincial commissioners having confirmed that all provinces were ready to combat any incidents of violence and criminality before, during and post the elections. Over and above that, Mosikili said law enforcement agencies had also been trained on the Electoral Act and other legislation in support of the 2024 national and provincial elections.

The co-chair said as the country drew closer to the elections, the operational phase for those within the security cluster, which includes the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), the police, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and State Security Agency (SSA), would commence from May 22 with the activation of the NatJoints Co-ordination Centre, to run up until June 9. The centre, she said, would be equipped with state-of-the-art modern technology and would be officially opened on May 24 by the various JCPS ministers. According to Mosikili, through the Operational Intelligence Co-ordination Committee (OICC), law enforcement had already identified a number of high-risk voting stations and potentially volatile areas that would be monitored on an on-going basis.

“We are aware of social media posts calling for a shutdown by a group of truck drivers this week. As previously communicated, there will be zero tolerance towards threats, intimidation and closure of our roads. Law enforcement agencies are on high alert to ensure there are no criminal activities and that law abiding citizens are not inconvenienced.” The lieutenant-general said action had already been taken by those who have found themselves on the wrong side of the law during the first and second voter registration weekends, with as many as 50 cases reported and 45 suspects arrested. The majority of incidents and arrests were affected in Gauteng, followed by Limpopo, North West and Mpumalanga.

“We are in the first phase of the elections, and as NatJoints from a security point of view, the securing of voter registrations, policing of gatherings, celebrations and demonstrations, intensifying stabilisation at hotspot areas across the country, enhancing visibility and ensuring crime prevention around election related matters, we are certain plans have been executed with precision.” Furthermore, she said police are investigating two cases of a break-in at the IEC offices in Houghton and Johannesburg and in Caledon in the Western Cape. “The Houghton case where a laptop has been stolen, the investigation is still under way, and in the Western Cape, seven suspects were arrested in Caledon after they broke into the IEC offices and stole a scanner and a projector. All seven suspects have appeared in court and were remanded in custody,” she said.