Nature reserve offers exciting adventure

Johannesburg - Bothongo Rhino and Lion Nature Reserve in Krugersdorp is a local gem. The reserve, in the heart of the world-renowned Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site, north of Krugersdorp on the Kromdraai, offers a number of exciting activities.

The reserve was officially opened in 1990, and has grown into the well-known landmark it is today. The Star explored the reserve in a guided game drive with an experienced professional who explained animal behaviour and shared important details about the landmark. Go wild at Bothongo Rhino & Lion Nature Reserve. Photo Supplied Guided game drives, Cradle Bike Park, Bothongo Wondercave, Giraffe Feeding, and Savannah Trails are some of the few activities to be enjoyed.

The Bothongo Wondercave is within the Bothongo Rhino and Lion Nature Reserve, uses the same entrance, and can be visited as an attraction on its own. There are a number of restaurants, each offering a different experience. The list includes The Boma Restaurant, The Thatch Café, The Neck & Deck, Chobe Café, Angels Den Shebeen, and The Okavango Deck.

Bothongo Rhino & Lion Nature Reserve offers an exciting experience on the wild side. Photo Supplied Bothongo Rhino and Lion Nature Reserve also has a predator camp that houses a pride of tawny lions, cheetahs, and African wild dogs in different camps. Lion, leopard, eland, giraffe, impala, white rhinoceros, cape buffalo, cheetah, white lion, Siberian tiger, yellow mongoose, Hartmann’s mountain zebra, warthog, ostrich, cape vulture, and African wild dog are just some of the animals that can be seen. The reserve also offers a wildlife school programme that caters to underprivileged children.