Navigating love and business as a power couple

Love and business are two powerful forces that often intertwine, especially for ambitious couples. How do two individuals with soaring aspirations balance the demands of their careers while nurturing a thriving relationship? Power couple Zareef Minty and Taskeen Faqui-Dawood-Minty provide a glimpse into their lives, offering insights into how they’ve successfully navigated the complex landscape of love and business.

Minty, one of South Africa’s youngest CEOs, and Faqui-Dawood-Minty, a blossoming entrepreneur, are both highly accomplished individuals. Their shared journey is a testament to the idea that love and success can coexist harmoniously. In this exclusive interview, the couple delves into the secrets of their success, discussing the strategies they employ to keep their relationship strong while building their respective empires. This week, The Star chats to the successful couple about the challenges they face as a couple and as successful business people.

Q: You both have diverse and successful careers. How do you manage to balance your individual business pursuits while also supporting each other as a couple? Zareef: It’s about prioritizing what matters most. We both understand that our careers are important, but our relationship comes first. We’ve developed a rhythm where we actively communicate and check in on each other’s goals, so there’s always a sense of partnership even when we’re focused on different things. Taskeen has always been an incredible support, and knowing she has my back makes navigating my professional life much easier. Taskeen: It’s a delicate balance, but we complement each other’s strengths. When I need advice, Zareef is my sounding board, and I do the same for him. We make a conscious effort to be present for each other. I try to understand what projects he’s working on to recognise the demands of his work, and he does the same for me. That mutual support system is essential.

Q: As a young couple in South Africa, what are some unique challenges you’ve faced in the business world, and how have you overcome them together? Taskeen & Zareef: South Africa’s business landscape is complex and ever- evolving, especially for young entrepreneurs. As a couple, the biggest challenge has been establishing credibility in industries traditionally dominated by older, more experienced professionals. Together, we’ve learned to leverage our distinct backgrounds to build our businesses and navigate these challenges. Q: Zareef, you’ve been recognised as one of South Africa’s youngest CEOs and have made waves in both media and law. How do you integrate your passion for social impact into your business ventures, and how does Taskeen’s support influence this journey?

Zareef: Social impact has always been at the core of what I do, whether it’s through Afribiz Media or Minty Media. I aim to build businesses that succeed not only financially but also leave a positive mark on society. Taskeen plays a huge role in this — she keeps me grounded. Her perspective, especially coming from a creative background, helps me see the bigger picture and reminds me of the human element behind every business decision. Q: Taskeen, from fashion in London to entrepreneurship in South Africa, your career trajectory is inspiring. How has Zareef’s entrepreneurial mindset influenced your career shift, especially with Beonchat? Taskeen: Zareef’s entrepreneurial spirit has inspired me to take more risks and embrace flexibility in business. He’s the kind of person who dives in headfirst, whereas I’m more calculated — together, that’s a powerful combination. Shifting career paths has been daunting, but having a partner to bounce ideas off has been incredibly beneficial. My role at Beonchat draws on my creative background, but there are times when I need advice on strategies, and Zareef’s experience is invaluable.

Q: Entrepreneurship can be stressful and time-consuming. How do you make time for your relationship amid your hectic schedules? Zareef: We’ve learned to prioritize each other, no matter how busy things get. It’s not easy, but we schedule time just for us — whether it’s a quick coffee break or a planned date night. That dedicated time helps us reconnect and reminds us of our personal goals, keeping us focused on achieving them alongside our career ambitions. Taskeen: We also try to be fully present during those moments. When we’re together, we put work aside and focus on nurturing our relationship. It’s about making small, intentional efforts every day, even during the busiest times.

Q: Many young couples struggle to align their personal and professional goals. How do you two communicate and set shared goals that complement both your business ambitions and your relationship? Taskeen: Open and honest communication is key. We regularly discuss our goals— both individually and as a couple — and make sure they align. We’re clear about what we want to achieve professionally, but we’re also mindful of how those ambitions fit into our personal life. Zareef: We have regular check-ins where we talk about how we’re feeling, what’s working, and what needs adjustment. We’re clear about our objectives but flexible in our approach to achieving them.

Q: Both of you have achieved so much at a young age. What advice would you give to other young couples looking to start businesses together? What should they focus on to succeed in both love and business? Zareef: Communication is everything. You need to be able to talk openly about the challenges you’re facing and support each other’s growth. It’s also important to maintain respect — both in business and in your relationship. Be each other’s biggest cheerleader, but don’t shy away from offering constructive criticism when it’s needed. Taskeen: Trust is another big one. Trust each other’s instincts and strengths. Establish boundaries early on, so business doesn’t overshadow your relationship. Celebrate each other’s wins and always remember that your partnership is your foundation.

Q: Zareef, your versatility across law, media, and politics is impressive. How do you and Taskeen ensure you maintain a partnership where both of your diverse interests are valued and supported? Zareef: We’ve always embraced our differences, seeing them as strengths rather than challenges. Taskeen’s creativity and my more structured, business-focused approach complement each other well. We actively support each other’s ventures, attend each other’s events, and brainstorm together. It’s about valuing what the other brings to the table and learning from each other’s perspectives. Q: What do you believe is the key to maintaining a healthy relationship while pushing forward in high-pressure business environments? Are there any non-negotiables you’ve set as a couple?

Taskeen: Respect is non-negotiable. No matter how stressful things get, we never let it affect the respect we have for each other. As a woman, having a partner who is equally invested in your career ambitions is crucial. Zareef: I’d add that it’s important to leave egos out of the relationship. We address issues together and solve problems as a team. It’s us against the problem, not against each other. Q: What joint ventures or projects are you excited to work on together, and how do you envision combining your talents to create something even bigger?