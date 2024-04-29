Ndlozi to deliver rental money to Eldorado Park elders

EFF commissar, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi will on Tuesday fulfil the party’s commitment to pay for the elderly members of the community who have fallen short of their retirement village rental. Two weeks ago, party leader Julius Malema made a promise to the elders who had indicated that they had fallen short in paying their monthly rentals.

During his community hall meeting, Malema, assured Eldorado Park residents that the party would provide equal opportunities for coloured people if it won the upcoming elections. On Monday, the party said that it had assigned Ndlozi to deliver proof of payment equal to five years’ rental for those who can’t afford to pay rent on their property. “Following CIC Julius Malema’s commitment to pay for elderly residents of Nancefield Retirement Village in Eldorado Park, the convenor of the EFF Gauteng Provincial Elections Task Force, Commissar Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi will deliver the proof of payments. These payments will cover five years’ rent for over 40 elderly individuals,” the party said in a statement.

The party also indicated that it would renovate the dilapidated property to ensure that its elderly residents would enjoy their retirement. “Additionally, the commissar will introduce the contractor responsible for repairing broken windows, ceilings, and geysers in the same village a further fulfilment of a commitment made by CIC Julius Malema during his recent address at the EFF Manifesto Town Hall Meeting,” the party said. ‘The Star’ reported that Malema, during his address at the Don Mateman Hall, said the notion that communities such as Eldorado Park were dangerous and drug-infested must stop as crime and other social ills affected everyone . It should not be used as an excuse to pigeon-hole the country’s coloured communities.