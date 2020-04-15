Nduduzo Makhathini explores technology in new album

There is power in sound and memory. This is how pianist and healer Nduduzo Makhathini has packaged his latest album Modes of Communication: Letters from the Underworlds. “There are all of these registers of consciousness depending on the openness of the people that encounter the songs,” said the composer. Makhathini took two years to conceptualise the album before putting the ideas into music. Thereafter, he sent the compositions to the musicians he works with and then recorded the album in two days. It was released earlier this month, during the national lockdown. Many people have called this lockdown a rebirth of sorts and Makhathini agrees.

“It could be that in many ways. The whole idea of innovation is in itself a rebirth of some level of shift or new ways of thinking. My thing has been this question of what lives in the centre and what lives in the air. It feels like that which we had seen as living in the air has moved to the centre, everyone has to be connected in a new way.”

Makhathini said the album proposed an idea of "ritual technology", the idea that technology is an ancient idea and the forefathers knew about wireless connection more than people today. “I think it is a rebirth, but also going back in many ways. Finding each other within our inner selves. If you miss your family you can't travel, so telepathy and imagination kicks in.

"We start seeing more in our dreams, people are dreaming quite a lot now because life is a bit more quiet. This idea of technology could be a metaphor for a lot of other things that are opening up now in the context of our cosmology as Africans.”

He said the idea of other worlds and lives that people connect to through the sonics were opening up.

Modes of Communication is open to interpretation, linked to the idea of a letter as a metaphor.

“The communication made is through the channel of a letter, but also the letter points toward the idea of symbols. There is a song called Beneath the Earth which speaks to a God construct and the lack of a particular language to communicate to the gods as a kind of exile that keeps us apart. It is like a blockage between the ancestors and the people on Earth. It also reminds us of the plurality of ideas of God in African traditions.”

Another song that is fitting for this lockdown time is Yehlisan’uMoya.

“It is about the journey that we have to walk as the human race and our need for guidance from the ones that live in our dreams. We are led by stars and are looking for this utopian home where all sicknesses perish. I looked at this and thought how it was written in 2017 and it is profound how it speaks about this current moment. Every song has its own message.”

Makhathini added that what the country was experiencing was monumental. “If we think about African people and the idea of gathering, it is very central in our symbols and cultures. Much like the proverb Umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu. We find this moment challenging ideas. Safety means not being in contact with humans and that goes against our cultural construct, which argues that to be safe we need to be with others. So in that way, we are challenging our health, minds, cultural constructs and how we deal with this situation. It is a lot to think about.”

The album is available on streaming platforms. Makhathini is now the first South African artist to sign with US label Blue Note Records.

“My dream was to get signed to Blue Note in 2017 already, but the universe dreams in another way and when I had forgotten about it, it just came. Signing now is a bigger universal dream not for me only, but for jazz in South Africa.”