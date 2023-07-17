Nedbank empowerment conference a platform for networking

Are you a dynamic executive with a passion for empowering others? Do you want to expand your business network and get in touch with leaders in your industry? Then welcome to the Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference! This is exactly where you are meant to be. Brought to you by Topco Media, this year’s conference provides the platform for thought leaders, influential business figures, and policymakers to shape the future of economic empowerment in South Africa and beyond.

Under the theme “Advancing Africa’s Potential Through Purpose-Led Transformation" the event will be taking place from July 19 to 20 at the prestigious Maslow Hotel in Sandton. Some things to look forward to include an address from the chief operating officer of our headline partner, Nedbank, on charting the path to success and reigniting South Africa's winning spirit; a panel discussion on the best strategies to successfully foster collaboration and enhance prosperity in Africa; as well as a fireside chat where some industry experts in transformation discuss and evaluate the role played by Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) and its impact on South Africa. Grow your knowledge, expand your network and play a part in advancing Africa’s potential through purpose-led transformation.

Visit topempowerment.co.za to learn more. We’d like to thank our Platinum partner, Nedbank, this is possible because of your continued support. Thank you once again to our Gold partner, PepsiCo South Africa, and our host partner, Gauteng Tourism Authority, for their support in making this conference possible.