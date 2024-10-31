Nedbank fraud case: 14 accused in court over R157 million theft

In a significant development regarding one of South Africa’s most complex financial crimes, a group of 14 individuals was brought before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court at Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. Among the accused are former Nedbank employees Nicolette de Villiers and Keitumetse Mathimbi, facing a staggering total of 224 counts of fraud tied to an alleged scheme that siphoned over R157 million from the bank between July 2018 and January 2023.

The accused, who also includes Samantha Lee, Jacobus Johannes Nel, Miquite Nel, Dillin Damian Hoffman, and several others, were granted bail amounts ranging from R2 000 to R20 000. They are scheduled for their next court appearance on January 29, when the court will also address the inclusion of an outstanding suspect and potential disclosures related to the case. The allegations centre primarily on De Villiers, a former forensic investigator for Nedbank’s Group Crime, Forensic, and Security (GCFSC) division, who is said to have initiated the transfer of large sums from the bank’s suspense account to the accounts of her purported co-conspirators and various linked companies.

These entities, including Ivy League Group, Prometal Projects, Formosa Flora, Kitchen at Cost, and Gideon Inno Textiles, have been flagged due to the individuals involved in directing and managing them. Despite the substantial scale of the alleged fraud, only 13 of the accused were permitted to leave custody on bail, while a Taiwanese national, identified as Wei-Fang, remains behind bars as authorities await a bail application scheduled for November 7. The courtroom proceedings for Wei-Fang are anticipated to require the services of a Taiwanese interpreter, which has contributed to the delay.