Needy Soweto pupils cheer, show gratitude as they get new shoes









South Africa - Johannesburg- 19 November 2019 - Thabo Chefu of Oarabile concrete mix donated school shoes to the pupils of Makhoarane Primary School in Soweto Dobsonville. Picture:Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA) Chistmas came early for learners at Makhoarane Primary School, in Soweto, when well-wishers opened up their hearts and donated school shoes to them The school was recently in the news, for denying two poor kids, who could not afford school shoes, to write exams and attend classes. However, that heartbreaking incident was forgotten on Tuesday when jubilant learners, most of who were wearing worn out school socks, shoes, trousers, jerseys and buttonless shirts, cheered and showed gratitude as they tried on their new school shoes. They lined up at one of the school corridors, as they were pushing to receive the pair of shoes. A Grade 5 pupil, who received her pair first, sat down as she tried to fit her new shoes.

As she took off her old pair she wore with worn out socks, she said: “My parents and my big sister are going to be happy to see me enter the house with new and shiny shoes.

“I really don’t know what I am going to tell them about the shoes. Right now I’m just excited and I will think after school, on my way home, about what I will tell them about the shoes,” said the nine-year-old.

Last week, The Star and the Oarabile Concrete Mix team visited the school to hand over school shoes to needy children. Only 50 pairs of shoes were donated and the team went back on Tuesday to donate an additional 80 pairs of shoes.

The donations initiative came after a mother, of two pupils at the school, shared her story with The Star on how her children were ill treated by the principal and thrown out of school, for not wearing proper school shoes.

Oarabile Concrete Mix director Thabo Chefu said they were happy to ensure all learners at the school had uniform.

“These children have just started an initiative for us to donate to other schools. From now on, we will be making it a point to donate to needy children of one or two schools monthly.”