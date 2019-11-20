The school was recently in the news, for denying two poor kids, who could not afford school shoes, to write exams and attend classes.
However, that heartbreaking incident was forgotten on Tuesday when jubilant learners, most of who were wearing worn out school socks, shoes, trousers, jerseys and buttonless shirts, cheered and showed gratitude as they tried on their new school shoes.
They lined up at one of the school corridors, as they were pushing to receive the pair of shoes.
A Grade 5 pupil, who received her pair first, sat down as she tried to fit her new shoes.