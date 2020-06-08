'Negativity around churches opening is unnecessary as we're compliant'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The Apostolic Faith Mission church in Sunnyside, Tshwane, implemented rigorous measures prescribed by the government as it was among many across the country which resumed services on Sunday. Presiding pastor Thomas Swift said they had to make several interventions to ensure that all the congregants were safe at all times. He said the church, which offered services in more than five languages and was home to at least 1400 congregants, had to adjust to fewer people. He said they were grateful that there was finally permission for churchgoers to attend services. The church has restructured its premises, which generally accommodate 1000 people. Swift said they had also ensured there were ushers who sanitised the building between services and kept monitoring to ensure strict social distancing.

The Soweto branch of the Zviratidzo Zvevapostori Church also opened its doors too and congregants held their first service on a veld near the Dube and Ikwezi train stations.

The pastor said the church had suffered a 30% income loss as there were no more offerings.

They also had to cut salaries of the church staff by 20% to cope with the financial constraints brought on by the unprecedented closure of churches.

To keep the numbers low, the church requires congregants who wish to attend church to register during the week as no walk-ins are allowed.

Congregant Patrick Shikolokolo commended measures put in place to ensure that churches were safe, adding that the negativity around churches opening was unnecessary as they were compliant from the gate up until the service ended.

The Soweto branch of the Zviratidzo Zvevapostori Church also opened its doors too and congregants held their first service on a veld near the Dube and Ikwezi train stations. Pastor Joseph Whariva said he was delighted that churches could reopen for worship despite their venue not being ready.

The Apostolic Faith Mission in Sunnyside resumed Sunday services, adjusting to fewer people. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA)

“We normally hold services at a nearby school but we could not go as the school is preparing for its reopening tomorrow (today), but management has promised we can go back next week when they are done with the disinfection,” said Whariva.

Grace Bible Church’s Bishop Mosa Sono said the church had implemented an online service where members can register to attend the service, with Sunday's service a trial run.

The Universal Church of the Kingdom of God in Soweto had to cut its attendance.

It usually accommodated about 8000 people but on Sunday had only the mandatory 50 congregants.