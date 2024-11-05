Nehawu condemns government’s neo-liberal policies and calls for socio-economic transformation

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has condemned the Government of National Unity’s (GNU) “neo-liberal” economic policy trajectory, labelling it a “betrayal of the working class“. In a scathing statement, after the union’s National Executive Committee meeting, Nehawu also criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration for prioritising austerity measures over radical socio economic transformation.

“GNU's fixation with neo-liberal prescripts will foster inequality, unemployment, and poverty,” the statement stated. “We will work tirelessly to roll-back the dominance of neo-liberalism and fight against structural reforms captured by business interests,” it added. Nehawu specifically targeted Ramaphosa for delaying the promulgation of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act, citing a “deliberate ploy” to engage with the private sector.

The union demanded that Ramaphosa immediately gazette the legislation, warning against any secret deals that might compromise the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) goal. “The NEC condemned the deliberate ploy by President Cyril Ramaphosa to delay the promulgation of the NHI Act in order to have further engagement with the private sector. The NEC called for President Ramaphosa to immediately gazette the legislation,” the statement read. The organisation rejected the GNU’s Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS), arguing that it perpetuates inequality, unemployment, and poverty.

The union further called for a “people’s budget” prioritising development, economic growth, and sustainable job creation. Nehawu’s NEC further slammed the Democratic Alliance (DA) for its opposition to progressive policies, including the NHI and Universal Basic Grant. The union accused the DA of undermining the GNU’s unity and promoting a “neo-liberal” agenda that reverses gains for the working class.

“The NEC noted with concern the anarchic behaviour of the DA since the inauguration of the GNU, which includes amongst others their continued rejection of the BELA Bill which was adopted by Parliament, and subsequently watered-down by Ramaphosa, wherein he signed the Bill and agreed to delay the implementation of two clauses — clauses 4 and 5 — for three months for negotiations with parties in the GNU. “The DA has further made controversial pronouncements on international relations matters which are contrary to the position of SA such as on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. “Indeed, the formation of the GNU has emboldened the DA with its neo-liberal agenda in seeking to reverse the gains of our people, hence they are opposed to the implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI) and implementation of the Universal Basic Grant amongst other progressive social interventions which seek to transform the livelihoods of our people. The NEC condemns this agenda of the DA,” the statement read.

To combat the GNU’s “neo-liberal” agenda, Nehawu vowed to develop a position paper outlining its confrontational and contradictory posture towards the GNU and to mobilise working-class unity through popular fronts in education, health, economy, public service, and corruption. The NEC also launched a dedicated campaign for the immediate implementation of the Government Employees Housing Scheme Resolution. The union further warned that it would use all available means to ensure its campaigns succeed, preparing its structures for an intensified class struggle.