Neighbours call cops on Covid-19 patient in quarantine saying they feel unsafe

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

A Joburg Covid-19 patient is taking legal action against her neighbours in her estate for allegedly harassing her after she disclosed she had the virus and was in self-quarantine. The patient contracted the virus after she had an encounter with three businessmen from the US. “We were in close proximity with each other for those three days, having meetings back-to-back and sharing a car space, and one of them had a constant cough but he said he suffered from sinus and it happened a lot when he travelled,” the woman told The Star. On the fourth day, she also developed a cough and took herself to hospital a few days later, but was allegedly turned away because she didn’t have “enough symptoms” to be diagnosed with Covid-19. She then got tested at Lancet Laboratories, after she insisted, and was confirmed to be positive about four days later. “If I had not insisted, I would have gone out and how many people would I have infected?” she asked.

After receiving her test results, she took herself to the hospital where further tests were conducted for about four hours before she was instructed to self-quarantine at home.

The woman said she informed the people she was in contact with, including her housekeeper and son, who lives in the same estate in Sandhurst, Sandton, that she was positive and advised them all to get tested for the virus.

The patient said that at her estate she was one of the only two black trustees out of four, and there was supposed to be a meeting with the other trustees on Friday.

“I informed them that I was unable to attend the meeting because I had just tested positive and I wanted the meeting to be postponed, and the agenda of the meeting wasn’t something that couldn’t be moved,” she said.

On Friday, the patient asked a friend to drop off outside her door her medication to boost her immune system.

“I had to open the gate and a neighbour saw when I was talking to my friend but we were a distance apart and she was fully clothed with gloves and a mask,” she said.

The woman said that shortly thereafter, police and an ambulance arrived at the estate and the neighbour and an officer allegedly banged on her door demanding that she open it.

The woman said she refused to open the door because she was in self-quarantine, but agreed to speak through the door. She said the officer told her they had been called because her neighbours felt unsafe with her on the estate.

“Unsafe how, because there are days when we literally don’t even see each other,” she said.

The police and ambulance then left the estate.

“They want a black woman to be dragged by the police, and the whole act was to shame me, and at no stage was anyone in danger,” she said.

The chairperson of the body corporate and the neighbour who allegedly knocked on the woman’s door declined to respond to The Star’s questions.

The woman said that she was in consultation with her lawyer and that legal action would be taken against her neighbours.