Neil Aggett inquest : Ex-cop Nick Deetlefs sticks to suicide claim









On February 5, 1982, Dr Neil Aggett was found hanged in his cell after being detained without trial and interrogated at John Vorster Square police station for 70 days. Picture: Wesley Fester/African News Agency (ANA) Johannesburg - Former security branch police officer Nick Deetlefs has stuck to his guns and insisted that anti-apartheid activist Dr Neil Aggett was suicidal before his body was found hanging in custody - despite insistence by Aggett’s family that he was covering up his murder. Deetlefs is among the apartheid police who stand accused of torturing scores of political activists during interrogations on the notorious 10th floor of John Vorster Square police station during apartheid. He admitted that he was among the security branch officers who had interrogated Aggett before he died in 1982, but denied playing any part in his torture. According to Deetlefs, Aggett had shown signs of being suicidal. Deetlefs said he had picked up on Aggett’s alleged suicidal tendencies when he was interrogating him. He said Aggett had said he did not know how he was going to live with himself after exposing his best friend and comrade John Theron as a member of the “banned” SA Congress of Trade Unions (Sactu).

He said Aggett had repeated the remark while he was being questioned by his chief interrogator, Lieutenant Steve Whitehead.

“He appeared to me as tense. For the short period of time I was present there, Dr Aggett again uttered words to the effect that he did not wish to live any longer,” Deetlefs said.

The Aggett family’s lawyer, Howard Varney, rejected Deetlefs’s claims, pointing out that Sactu had not been banned.

Claims have been made that Deetlefs’s testimony was riddled with false and contradictory evidence since he took the stand on Monday, with Varney indicating that the family would push for him to be criminally prosecuted for Aggett’s death.

After intense grilling by Varney on Tuesday, Deetlefs admitted that the security police had been rife with cover-ups, and with assaults and torture of detainees being concealed as officers protected one another.

Despite initially claiming to have been a non-violent policeman and that torturing political detainees was against his principles, Deetlefs has admitted to assaulting ANC stalwart Barbara Hogan when he interrogated her.

“I will admit Barbara was sitting opposite me when I was interrogating her. I then gave her, with an open hand, a slap on her cheek. That is what I did to her. She must have said something that made me hit her, because I am not a violent person. I am totally against violence,” he said.

He also admitted that he had threatened to torture her with electric shocks during the interrogation.

“I could have said that just to get the truth out of her. It was just to scare her,” he said.

He also admitted to having withheld information from the previous inquest by not informing it about Aggett’s alleged suicidal tendencies.

Varney has disputed Deetlefs’s evidence as a fabrication aimed at concealing the truth.

“I want to put it to you that before this inquest you have persisted with covering up, and you have not given this court the full truth. You were covering up one of two things, or possibly two things. You were covering up the abuse, assaults and torture of Aggett and you were covering up the murder of Aggett,” Varney said.

Deetlefs’s cross-examination will conclude on Wednesday.

Political Bureau