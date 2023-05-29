Nephew sentenced to 25 years in jail for raping and murdering his aunt

Johannesburg - Gopolang Moilwa, 25, has been handed down 25 years’ imprisonment by the Atamelang Regional Court.
Moilwa was convicted of raping and murdering his 45-year-old aunt, Keshwalegile Jane Molehe, on October 10, 2021.
According to Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani, during the time of the incident, Moilwa was drinking alcohol with his aunt and the latter’s boyfriend at a local shebeen at Kgothu Section at Setlagole.
Funani said: "On their way home, an argument ensued between Moilwa and his aunt’s boyfriend."
"That was after Moilwa attempted to rape his aunt, and the latter’s boyfriend ran away after (Moilwa) threatened to stab him with a knife.
"Consequently, Molehe was raped and strangled, and her body was found in the bushes the following day after being spotted by passers-by who alerted the police.
"Following investigation, Moilwa was arrested and charged with rape and murder, and he has been behind bars ever since his arrest on October 11, 2021.“
Funani added that Moilwa was found guilty and sentenced as follows:
"Counts of rape carry a 10-year jail term; counts of murder carry a 15-year jail term, and the convict was also declared unfit to possess a firearm in terms of Section 103 of the Firearms Control Act, 2000 (Act No. 60 of 2000).
"The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, applauded Setlagole Crime Investigation Services, especially the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Mbulelo Isake, and all other role players, including prosecution, for securing the sentence," said Funani.
