Nephew sentenced to 25 years in jail for raping and murdering his aunt

Moilwa was convicted of raping and murdering his 45-year-old aunt, Keshwalegile Jane Molehe, on October 10, 2021.

Johannesburg - Gopolang Moilwa, 25, has been handed down 25 years’ imprisonment by the Atamelang Regional Court.

According to Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani, during the time of the incident, Moilwa was drinking alcohol with his aunt and the latter’s boyfriend at a local shebeen at Kgothu Section at Setlagole.

Funani said: "On their way home, an argument ensued between Moilwa and his aunt’s boyfriend."

"That was after Moilwa attempted to rape his aunt, and the latter’s boyfriend ran away after (Moilwa) threatened to stab him with a knife.