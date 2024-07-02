Nestlé underscores its dedication to innovation and providing sustainable production methods

NESTLE Nespray, a leading global food manufacturer, has reflected on the path to low carbon emissions and sustainable milk production methods as it marked Sustainability Month and in commemoration of World Milk Day in June. The food manufacturer announced the expansion of its groundbreaking, low-carbon dairy farming initiative in South Africa, building on the success of the Skimmelkrans Dairy pilot in George, in the Western Cape.

It is revealed that 96 farms along the Garden Route are adopting innovative practices for sustainable milk production, transforming traditional dairy farming into regenerative agriculture, and supplying fresh milk to the Nestlé Nespray factory in Mossel Bay. According to data from the Skimmelkrans Dairy project, there have been 500 metric tonnes of processed manure, 14.5 million litres of recycled water, and 6000 metric tonnes of carbon sequestered through soil work annually. The company also plans to expand its initiative, inspiring African dairy farms to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and demonstrating the viability and benefits of sustainable practices.

The Star spoke with Nestlé Nespray factory manager Thula Nombika, who spoke about the essence of providing sustainable, eco-friendly solutions for the environment. “In celebrating World Milk Day, for us the focus is really on sustainable methods of farming and converting the milk into a finished product. So we take this opportunity, then look back and reflect and really see how much we have done and how much there is still to do when it comes to providing sustainable, eco-friendly solutions for our environment in this business.” Taking stock of the work completed up to June, Nombika praised the business and clarified that the objective is to keep reducing carbon emissions while raising biodiversity.

“We have done well, and this was a reference by Taku to say, if you talk three years ago, not even far, we have done a lot to really come out of the greenhouse gases. We continue to do more. I think year on year we continue to improve versus the previous year,’’ he said. Emphasising the importance of partnerships, he said: “I believe in partnership – partnership first with the workforce. I think, as an employer of the workforce, the partnership between the employer and the employee is very important. “The partnership between stakeholders who are important, for instance, the municipality and the community around where we have our factories, I believe we are where we are because of our partnerships. Partnerships with suppliers as well – we wouldn’t be here if we didn’t really believe in partnerships with the stakeholders that we need.”

Speaking about their dedication, business executive officer for Dairy at Nestlé East and Southern Africa (ESAR), Takudzwa Mupfurutsa, said: “Our commitment to sustainability is unwavering. The expansion of our low-carbon pilot farm is testament to the success of regenerative agriculture in sustainable dairy farming.” Skimmelkrans Dairy CEO, George Kuyler highlighted the positive impact of regenerative agriculture on their farm, highlighting improved yields and a healthier environment. It is further revealed that the Nestlé Nespray factory, along with 96 other low-carbon dairy farms, employs more than 1000 people, indirectly impacting over 13000 in the community and contributing to the production of the South African brand.