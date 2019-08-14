Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi in action during the Netball World Cup in England last month.

On an autumn Saturday morning in the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) township of Hammarsdale, a 16-year-old girl was yanked from being a spectator at the side of a netball court and asked to play. Fifteen years later, that very same girl - Bongiwe Msomi, who is now 31 years old - would lead the national netball team, the Spar Proteas, to its first play-off game in 24 years at the International Netball Federation (INF) World Cup - the sport’s flagship quadrennial tournament. The Spar Proteas finished the tournament in fourth place, having arrived in Liverpool, UK, ranked fifth. They beat the second-best team, Jamaica, on their way to the semi-finals.

Msomi, who is the fifth child of eight, was in Grade 11 and aged 16 when she accompanied some of her hometown friends, who had just arrived at Luthayi High School, to a netball practice on a Saturday morning at nearby Emaxulwini Comprehensive Primary School.

At the practice, 13 girls had turned up for it, and the team was short a player for the training match.

A friend then suggested to the coach, Sithembiso Mncwabe, that he use Msomi as a fill-in player, where she seemingly impressed despite having never played the game and had no interest in it.

“On the Monday, the coach came to my class and said: ‘You will come to training later today’.

“At the time, I didn’t have any sporting gear, including training shoes, and he (Mncwabe) gave me training shoes and some of the netball gear that other girls had worn before.

“Just like that, I started playing netball,” Msomi recalled.

It has been a rewarding journey for Msomi, which has seen her ply her trade in Australia and the UK, where she was an integral part in winning the Netball Super League in 2015 and 2017 for Surrey Storm and Wasps respectively.

Msomi, who has captained the Spar Proteas since 2016, is a versatile player who is equally adept at turning out at wing attack and centre - both which are highly technical positions and playmaker roles.

Although the national skipper lauds all her coaches for improving her game, she paid special homage to former coach Mncwabe for giving her the basics needed for her to excel.

“For me to be able to catch and pass the ball, it was him. So, even if it’s at a national level or playing international netball, it all started at Emaxulwini.

“If it wasn’t for him, I would’ve struggled because I needed that one person to focus on me at that time to ensure that I catch up to the other girls. And he did the work,” she said.

Mncwabe told The Star that he initially had low expectations of Msomi as she was only meant to be a stand-in.

“But after that training session on the Saturday, I knew I had to go and fetch her from her class. Bongi was naturally talented and displayed the same talent as girls from other provinces.

“At the time, KZN didn’t have strong netball players, so I could see Bongi would be a star. I’m so proud of everything she achieved, especially because she always avails herself to coach the girls here in Hammarsdale.

“I know I can leave the sport with a happy heart knowing that Bongi will continue coaching our girls,” a proud Mncwabe enthused.

Msomi asserted that she would love to open her own netball academy, but was struggling with equipment, facilities and sponsorships.

However, she has started the BM Netball Project, which she uses as a vehicle to run coaching clinics, intensive life-skill programmes and general support to underprivileged girls to ensure they reach their potential as she had.

“I’m very big into the development of netball through working with young girls, and wanting them to be something in life.

South Africa will host the INF World Cup in 2023 when Msomi will be aged 34. She said she would continue with her discipline of training hard and staying healthy as it would be a proud moment not only to play her fourth championship, but also in front of her home fans.