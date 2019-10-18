Netcare has moved swiftly to suspend two senior doctors accused of malpractice and negligence at its Park Lane Clinic and all its Netcare facilities.
The hospital general manager, Dr Lebo Masunyane, said one doctor, practising as a paediatric surgeon, had been suspended with immediate effect on Thursday.
“Please be advised the Netcare clinical practice has taken a decision to suspend admitting privileges of the paediatric surgeon from all its facilities.
“You are advised to seek alternative resources should you require a paediatrician surgery referral,” said Masunyane.
He said he was in the process of procuring the services of a paediatrician surgeon for the Park Lane Clinic and would advise in due course.