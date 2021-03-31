Netflix, TikTok in R28m funding boost for content creators and filmmakers

Johannesburg - The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix and TikTok to launch projects that will help creatives in the industry. The Rising Voices incubator project is an initiative open to all Black South African creators from TikTok. It focuses on supporting local black creators through digital skills development and content amplification. The project aims to do so by upskilling creators, offering grants, and providing the community with opportunities to make a career of content creation. “South Africa is a market brimming with creative talent from black creators and we are committed to providing the best local support to help amplify the voices of this community. Through this initiative, we will empower these creators to thrive on TikTok and beyond, as we aim to provide them with career-building resources and programmes,” said Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok Content operations manager. Rising Voices aims to train, educate and support 100 black creators, selected by a committee, on how to use the platform and create high-quality content. It will also include career-building resources and necessary digital skills training from prominent industry experts. Selected creators will be put through an intensive boot camp to learn how to create content on TikTok and master their craft, personal branding, monetising their account, and the importance of content catering to a diverse audience.

Joining the call-to-action is DJ Zinhle, actress Nomzamo Mbatha and digital creator Mihlali Ndamase.

“We are excited to witness the launch of TikTok’s Rising Voices initiative in South Africa. Projects like this one provide black content creators with vast opportunities to further develop their digital skills while learning from some of the industry’s leading content experts.

“We look forward to seeing the incredible content and content creators that will emerge from this programme, and we are confident it will add tremendous value to the film and video industry in South Africa,” said Makhosazana Khanyile, NFVF chief executive.

The NFVF has also partnered with Netflix to support local film makers. The partnership, valued at R28 million, will produce six South African feature films. The agreement will see both partners contributing R14m each in support of the production of local films, which will include exclusive debuts on Netflix.

The partnership will see six local films funded, categorised into two streams: four feature films with a budget of R4m each and two feature films with a budget of R6m each.

The funding for the films will alleviate the pressure filmmakers face to raise additional funding and boost recovery of the creative industry from the pandemic, while ensuring job creation.

“The incorporation of digital platforms into our traditional processes can only benefit the industry further. We hope this is simply the start in what will no doubt be a long and fruitful relationship,” added Khanyile.

The submission portal will go live from Thursday.

“The creative community, that we are a part of, has supported us through the good times so we want to help them continue to create the stories our members love,” said Netflix’s Director of Content in Africa, Ben Amadasun.

The Star