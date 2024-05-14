New administration boasts of inclusive CoJ budget

The City of Joburg’s (CoJ) member of the mayoral committee for finance, Dada Morero, lauded the metro’s new administration team for running a profitable and inclusive budget. On Tuesday, during his annual budget speech at the Council Chambers in Braamfontein, Morero explained that the metro’s new administration team inherited a financially stricken and unstable metro. The people responsible for this mismanagement had failed to account for their mishaps, Morero said.

“Last year, we pleaded and asked for patience as we all collectively adopted a rather complex budget that required all of our attention and commitment to fix and service the people of Johannesburg under objectively difficult conditions. “When they came into office, the City had nearly R5 billion in its coffers plus a sinking fund of R3.7bn. Unfortunately, till today, the perpetrators responsible for this mismanagement have not owned up for their mess. This year, we have managed to stabilise the budget and we did this in a transparent manner,” said Morero. He added that the City is working with all three spheres of government. Through the national Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), CoJ managed to collaborate with stakeholders, such as the National Business Initiative and the World Resources Institute to mitigate against climate change.

He further said infrastructure development in all social classes remains the City’s priority and the City is working with the the private sector to boost bulk infrastructure that contributes to the development of Lanseria as a technological city. Moreover, the City has attracted more than R64bn from the private sector, which resulted in the development of state-of-the-art infrastructure. He said through the fund injection, the metro unveiled the new Johannesburg Surgical Hospital in Northcliff worth R700 million. In addition, collaboration with the private sector earned the approval of building the Central Park in Albertville, a monument worth R5bn and was set to deliver more than 5 000 units.

“Let us not forget the groundbreaking international data centre in Chartwell, a testament to our city’s emergence as a hub of technological innovation, worth an investment exceeding R20bn. “We further approved the R3bn development in Barlow Park which comprises offices, retail and dwelling units and an industrial development by the developers in Linbro Park of over 24 000 square metres valued at R550 million. “This Linbro Park development will generate R7m in rates and taxes to the City and create 1 500 jobs during construction over the next three years. Clearly, the new administration is acting on an inclusive budget that leaves no one behind,” said Morero.

Morero stated that the City has approved over 13 500 dwelling units and more than 236 000 square metres of commercial space to provide housing solutions in the inner city, adhering to the Spatial Development Framework of 2040. “This substantial investment in supporting infrastructure such as sewer, water, roads and electricity, signifies our commitment to sustainable growth and ensures Johannesburg grows to be a world class African city,” said Morero. He noted that R160m has been allocated to develop adequate infrastructure that caters for people with disabilities.