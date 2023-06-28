New affordable housing project in Roodepoort launched

Johannesburg - The MMC for human settlements in the City of Joburg, Anthea Leitch, has launched a new affordable housing project in the heart of Roodepoort, South of Joburg. Leitch said the city had invested R35 million into developing the 92-unit project, which is targeted at mixed-income qualifying households with gross income ranging from R3 500 to R22 000 a month. The project includes 28 one-bedroom units and 64 two-bedroom units with a kitchen, dining area and bathroom.

“Although we understand that most people can afford to pay for the rental, other applicants do not meet the criteria based on screening, and therefore, we would like to urge that those who meet the criteria be afforded an opportunity to live without being intimidated,” Leitch said. Applications for the Legae Affordable Rental Project were officially opened on May 8, using the pre-screening method of a QR Code. This announcement was made on social media accounts as well as the Department of Human Settlements’ official platforms. “The project received 7 070 applications. That means 6 978 people were left disappointed and must keep looking for other residential options in a city that can often be quite hostile for those looking to live a decent life at an affordable rate. I urge those who applied to be patient, as the process to screen all applicants will be completed by the end of the coming week,” Leitch said.

Leitch said the demand for decent, affordable housing was far-outstripping the supply. “It would be easy to feel overwhelmed by the scale of the challenge, particularly if you consider the enormous housing backlog this new Government of Local Unity has inherited. But I am not overwhelmed. I am inspired. This is a rich city in an even richer country. There is no reason why, if China was able to do it, we couldn’t do it even better. That is why I see developments like these as a great step in the right direction, and certainly something to celebrate,” she said. According to the municipality, the pre-screening form helps determine whether one qualifies for a rental unit based on age, earnings, credit profile, citizenship status and residence.