New Balance launches Fresh Foam 1080 v14 with community event

New Balance, a leading name in sports footwear and apparel, has marked the launch of its latest sneaker, the Fresh Foam 1080 v14, with a vibrant and engaging event that drew customers while fostering a sense of community. The event showcased not just the shoe’s impressive performance features but also brought together athletes, influencers, and enthusiastic customers for a day filled with activity and camaraderie.

Among the notable guests were celebrated athletes such as Zakithi Nene and media personality Nqobile Khwezi, who participated in a series of refreshing activities aimed at emphasising the capabilities of the new sneaker. The sneaker has been crafted to fit seamlessly into the lives of various consumers. Picture: Richard Townsend This lively environment offered attendees the chance to also marvel at the shoe’s design while experiencing first-hand its enhanced performance attributes. In a conversation with The Star, Marketing Manager, Angie Austin, elaborated on the essence of the event, underscoring that it was far beyond just a product launch.

Austin highlighted the unique advantage attendees had in meeting Olympic athletes, illustrating the brand’s role in fostering connections and creating enjoyable experiences with friends. “Today is basically an event that we wanted to engage with our customers and also look for opportunities to bring on new customers to the brand,” she explained. The Fresh Foam 1080 v14 is touted to be crafted for versatility, catering to all running styles.

The brand is poised to launch even more initiatives. Picture: Richard Townsend Austin further explained how the shoe has been crafted to fit seamlessly into the lives of various consumers. “The new version 14 has definitely evolved from the previous one; it’s a lot more rigid, which adds to its stability. It feels different in your stride. “The vibrant colour palette draws inspiration from urban landscapes, ensuring that it complements everyday wardrobes. You can wear it to the gym, out for coffee with friends, or even if you’re an athlete preparing for a marathon,” she noted.