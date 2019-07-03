File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

The driver of a government forensic pathology vehicle that was allegedly hijacked on Monday evening apparently forgot to pull up the handbrake. This new information has brought more confusion to the incident which has embarrassed the Eastern Cape Department of Health.

The alleged “hijacking” happened on in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, on Monday, after a driver who was transporting a female corpse stopped on the side of the R61 road to relieve himself, leaving the keys in the ignition.

The driver claimed that thugs hijacked the Ford Ranger and took the corpse with them.

Provincial department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo told The Star on Tuesday that the night the van was found in the same location from where the alleged hijacking took place.

“Investigations are still continuing but there is suspicion that he could have forgotten to pull up the handbrake when he stopped to relieve himself because the car was found not far from where the alleged hijacking happened. The driver could be charged with perjury if it is found he lied,” said Kupelo

“The circumstances surrounding this incident necessitated an investigation which is still ongoing. Also, we cannot say that our forensic vehicles are being targeted because this has never happened before. I’m only aware of ambulances or paramedics being targeted in areas like Port Elizabeth,” he added.

The body was being transported from Ngcobo to the Mthatha forensic pathology lab. “An autopsy was currently being done. We await the police to finish their investigation,” Kupelo said.

Police spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena said the vehicle was found after midnight.

“After an intensive investigation and chase by police, the vehicle with the deceased’s body, the two drivers’ cellphones and a wallet was found in dongas in the vicinity at about 12.45am.”

Koena said that all stakeholders were summoned to the scene and fingerprints were taken. While nothing was tempered with, police were still investigating a case of theft.