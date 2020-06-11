New book reveals how race and gender representation remains elusive in the workplace

The first textbook on diversity management in the South African workplace reveals that race and gender representation remains largely elusive, in both the public and private sectors. Managing Diversity in the South African Workplace - co-edited by Professor Nasima Carrim of the University of Pretoria and Dr Leon Moolman of North-West University - looks at topics including race and gender. The textbook was authored by 10 academics across South Africa and is aimed at human resources managers as well as university students. “The rate of change is taking place at a very slow pace, and organisations are losing talented employees in the process,” said Carrim, an associate professor in UP’s Department of Human Resource Management in the Faculty of Economic and Management Sciences and a registered industrial psychologist. According to her, within the public sector - which includes government and parastatals - the government is the highest employer of black people at all levels, from senior to top management positions, and from professional and skilled to semi-skilled and unskilled levels.

Transformation in the private sector, however, is slow, with white professionals still in the majority, especially in managerial and skilled positions. The private sector, she said, is also beginning to employ more foreign nationals at these levels.

Carrim said while companies are working towards achieving gender parity, many have not reached their goals. In both the private and public sectors, fewer women occupy senior and top management posts (statistics far lower than the number of economically active women).

“There is a lack of women CEOs and women in senior and top management posts. Most women stagnate at middle-management levels,” she said.

In addition, women face harassment, stereotyping and discrimination discouraging them from pursuing higher management positions.

“Women who have more than one child are also not regarded as senior management material as the belief that they would be more focused on their families than work is as pervasive as ever. Not only are structural elements a hindrance to women's upward mobility, but so are women's family commitments, cultural factors and confidence in their abilities,” she said.

Carrim said leaders who believe in transformation and good succession planning initiatives is what is needed for transformation to happen.

“The concept of diversity management goes beyond that of race and gender: diversity embraces all aspects that make us similar and different, including age, sexual orientation and religion, she says.

"These various dimensions should be harnessed to ensure the success of companies. If things do not change the benefit of valuable employees will be lost, which will be detrimental to the company image and bottom line,” she said.