New brand brings a fresh wave of sustainable fashion to South Africa

A new dynamic local clothing brand, APX, has officially launched in South Africa, setting its sights on elevating the local fashion landscape with a robust commitment to sustainability and economic empowerment. The brand is set to carve out its unique space in the ever-evolving fashion landscape revealed its aim to ensure that 100% of its clothing is produced in SA, along with a substantial portion of accessories like socks.

Speaking about the launch of the brand, Sneaker Factory’s marketing manager Lulama Mnisi said they believe in making a positive impact not only through their products but also in the way they source materials and manufacture their clothing. Mnisi further highlighted that as part of The Foschini Group (TFG) Sports division at Sneaker Factory, the brand was born out of the desire to provide high-quality, value-driven products that complement the footwear brands already available in their stores. “We recognised an opportunity for a value-focused offering that could stand proudly alongside our existing branded merchandise. APX is not just about competition; it’s about enhancing the customer experience by providing quality products at accessible prices.

“We believe in making a positive impact not only through our products but also in the way we source materials and manufacture our clothing. Sustainability is a core value of our brand, and we are committed to continuing to grow these initiatives,” she said. Mnisi further explained that their mission was to create versatile and effortless clothing staples that seamlessly integrate into customers’ lives, making them perfect for any occasion. The brand’s initial launch features a collection of hoodies, T-shirts, and accessories designed with the modern trendsetting consumer in mind.

Each piece embodies the principles of great value and comfort, making them ideal for casual outings, workouts, or simply lounging at home. The range is versatile and focuses on everyday essentials that every wardrobe needs. While the initial offering consists of essential clothing items, APX plans to expand its range to include headwear, flip-flops, pool slides, bags, and women’s wear. Mnisi further detailed that the brand was also eager to evolve and adapt, exploring new opportunities such as seasonal jackets and other fashionable staples.