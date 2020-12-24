New digital dashboard tracks Gauteng Covid-19 hot spots for early detection of second wave

Johannesburg - Researchers at the Gauteng provincial government, IBM Research and Wits University have developed a digital dashboard that shows and tracks hot spots in the province for early detection of the second wave. In August, the Gauteng government launched a dashboard with IBM Research, Wits University and other stakeholders to visualise the data and modelling for the province. The partners have since updated the dashboard, which is available to the public, to visualise hot spots with tools that provide information about the location, the number of cases, the area, affected administrative regions and the level of severity for each hot spot. The university said on Tuesday that in order to fully characterise the danger associated with a hot spot it is essential to assign an index in addition to its location and other characteristics. The Wits Institute for Collider Particle Physics (ICPP) applied analytical methods and tools used at Cern (European Organisation for Nuclear Research) to develop indexes that help policymakers and other stakeholders track the evolution of the pandemic.

“One of the indexes that our team developed is the risk index for the second wave.

“This index is a tool for the early detection of the second wave, and it can be visualised and tracked for the different administrative regions of South Africa,” said Thuso Mathaha and Kgomotso Monnakgotla, researchers at the ICPPd.

Roy Gusinow from ICPP added that the researchers had to group Gauteng’s cases statistics into severely infectious zones or clusters.

“We are able to find these clusters optimally within the Gauteng region by using technologies in artificial intelligence.

“With this information, we can compare the growth of a cluster to epidemiological models derived for infectious disease spread, thereby giving accurate predictions for the evolution of any cluster,” he said.

According to the dashboard, which focuses on the increase in cases and the area-associated transmission risks, there were at least 20 hot spots in Joburg and Ekurhuleni.

In Randburg ward 102, which covers the President Ridge, Ferndale, Blairgowrie and Bryanston, is classified as a hot spot with 431 total confirmed cases and a combined risk index rating of 49.

Sandton ward 103, which includes Sandown, River Club, Morningside and Bryanston, is classified a hot spot with 235 cases and a risk index of 30.

Ward 101, which covers Bromhof, Northworld, Olivedale and Noordhang, is classified as a hot spot with 578 total cases and exponential growth with a 18 risk index.

Ward 135 (Protea Glen, Doornkop AH and Stesa AH), ward 97 (Ruimsig, Wilgeheuwel and Amorosa), and ward 100 (Cosmo City and Mostyn) are also classified as hot spots, among other wards.

In Ekurhuleni ward 16, which includes Nimrod Park, Kempton Park and Allen Grove, is classified as a hot spot with a total of 141 cases and a risk index of 16.

Ward 20, which covers Bedfordview and St Andrews, is also classified as hot spot with 53 cases and a risk index of 15.

