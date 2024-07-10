New face, RISE Mzansi’s Ramokgopa sworn-in as Agriculture MEC

Days after Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced his provincial executive council last Wednesday, Vuyiswa Ramokgopa was sworn-in as part of the 10 cabinet members, who will be presiding as the MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development. Coming in as a new face as part of the Government of Provincial Unity (GPU), Ramokgopa took her oath of office on Tuesday at the Gauteng Legislature in Johannesburg, committing to serve citizens of this province ethically and uphold the rule of law.

RISE Mzansi forms part of the 10 parties that joined the national multiparty coalition and GPU. During the election run, Ramokgopa was contesting for premier candidacy in Gauteng, where RISE Mzansi’s mandate was ethical leadership in government. As part of RISE Mzansi’s manifesto, Ramokgopa is to dedicate her work in expunging food insecurity provincially, especially since the province stands top as the country’s economic hub.

An organisation that works to end food insecurity and poverty, Oxfam reported close to 58 million of South Africans, and regionally, experience food insecurity; meanwhile 18.6 million children are stunted due to malnutrition. This is one too many, thus the new MEC plans to prioritise reducing food waste and ensure the sustainability of in-house produced food, as well grow small-scale farming, and support urban farming economy. Therefore, Ramokgopa will need to partner and engage with relevant stakeholders in order to achieve her vision for the department and food security.

“The people of Gauteng now have a new leader at the highest level of decision-making in the province, who will work with the premier, MECs, as well as local and national spheres of government to end hunger, ensure access to sufficient food and reform food systems,” said RISE Mzansi’s national spokesperson, Gugu Ndima. Ndima affirmed Vuyiswa is to adhere to the party’s People’s Contract, where RISE Mzansi officials declare to be ethical and principled, follow the Constitution and be accessible to the public. “Over the coming days, MEC Ramokgopa will, through the appropriate channels, communicate detailed plans for the department, as well as meet with sectoral stakeholders.