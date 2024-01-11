New faces and exciting stories: ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ set to return for thrilling new season

‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ is returning for its fourth season, which will premiere on February 9, with a new cast promising bigger and greater things. The new season will introduce viewers to Ameigh Sibahle Thompson, Nqobile “Angel” Ndlela, and Zamaswazi Ngcobo, adding extra intrigue to this season.

Well-known personalities Nonku Williams and Sorisha Naidoo will also return for the new season. Jojo Robinson returns for her third season, and Maria Valaskatzis and Slindile Wendy Ndlovu return for their second. Ameigh Sibahle Thompson As a new cast member, Thompson believes that she has a lot to bring to the show.

“I decided to join ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ because I absolutely love trying new things. I also wanted to experience this and to challenge myself. I believe being a part of the franchise will not only present many opportunities but will also take me out of my comfort zone.” Thompson, a graduate of the marine school and mother of two, works in the pharmaceutical sector but is taking a much-needed break right now. Nqobile “Angel” Ndlela

Ndlela, who is the youngest member of the cast, said she joined the show because she felt like this was the right time for her. “I am in a good space, and I want to introduce myself to the world. I know that ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ has a big fanbase, and when the opportunity came, I just had to grab it with both hands.” The 29-year-old said she would like to share her journey into marriage and motherhood with the fans of the show.

Born and bred in Howick, Ndlela now lives in Umhlanga. She holds an Honours degree in industrial organisational psychology. She is a serial entrepreneur with business interests in construction, taxis, manufacturing, and fashion design. An aspiring musician, host, and social influencer, she holds a bachelor's degree in psychology and is also pursuing a career in the same field. Zamaswazi Ngcobo Radio and TV personality Ngcobo grew up in Eshowe, Zululand. Having worked on some of the biggest platforms the industry can offer, she joined ‘The Real Housewives’ because she loves a challenge. “I have had an illustrious career, and I have done almost everything except reality TV. So when the call came, I knew that it was something that I was supposed to do — to tap into a new industry and diversify my portfolio, even though so many people warned me against reality TV.”