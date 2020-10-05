New Gauteng social welfare jobs derailed by R90m spend on Covid-19 food parcels

Johannesburg - The Covid-19 pandemic has seemingly derailed the Gauteng Social Development Department’s plans to fill vacant posts. This was revealed through the entity’s special adjustment budget for the 2020/21 financial year, which has caused outrage yet again. The department came under fire in August when it was revealed that a staggering combined R108m meant for dignitary packs and school uniforms for underprivileged learners was re-prioritised to food parcels. This time it has confirmed that more than R90m has been re-prioritised from compensation of employees to food parcels, food banks and substance abuse. Spokesperson Thamsanqa Kenke defended the department’s decision, saying that it was due to appointments that could not be made during the first quarter based on lockdown restrictions.

DA’s Refiloe Nt’sekhe said it was of great concern that the department has re-prioritised funds for the compensation of employees, yet it has a high vacancy rate for critical skills.

“While we understand that there is a need for food security in this province there should, however, be a balance in ensuring that other services within the welfare sector are not compromised.”

Nt’sekhe said the department’s first quarter report for 2020/21 indicated that it had a vacancy rate of 44% for occupational therapists and 36% for psychologists.

“The department’s vacancy rate remains high at 15%, yet the money intended for filling these vacancies has been reprioritised.”

However, Kenke maintained that the decision to reprioritise the funds was well orchestrated and it would not have any impact on filling the vacant posts.

“The reprioritised funds will not have an impact on the filling of critical vacant posts and the recruitment process to fill vacant posts commenced in the second quarter,” he said.

Asked to comment on the combined R108m budget for the province’s underprivileged learners that was reprioritised, Kenke said: “The delivery of dignity packs began in April 2020 and continued after the easing of lockdown in June 2020 for pupils that were returning to school (Grades 7 and 12). As standard practice, school uniforms will also be delivered in the fourth quarter.”

Nt’sekhe said the department was still facing a severe shortage of social workers and that it has for several years failed to meet its target of employing sufficient social workers in the province.

