New MK MP threatened with removal through new petition

The return to Parliament of former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama has sparked a revolt among the right-wing section of the country. Just as Mngxitama was being sworn in, a new petition calling for his removal from Parliament was launched. On Tuesday, a petition started by an unidentified group of “concerned” citizens was launched.

“As deeply concerned citizens, we are raising our voices in strong opposition to the candidacy of Andile Mngxitama for a seat in the South African Parliament. “Mngxitama’s prior public declarations not only encourage hate speech and racism but more disturbingly, advocate for genocide. Such harmful rhetoric poses a grave threat to the cohesion of our diverse society,” reads part of the petition. “Andile Mngxitama’s place in our country’s leadership arena is a threat to the values of equality, justice, and reconciliation that South Africa has fought hard to foster. His radical stance, which instigates divisiveness, is not reflective of the ideals we hold dear as a nation.”

Mngxitama was one of the 58 uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) MPs who were sworn in alongside Dr John Hlophe, former finance minister Des van Rooyen, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, MK spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela, and others yesterday. Speaking to The Star on Wednesday, Mngxitama said he has been made aware of a right-wing petition to have him removed as an MP following his previous utterances which he was cleared of by the Equality Court. At the time, Mngxitama had suggested on social media that white people were land thieves following the death of four Afrikaner children when a bridge collapsed on them.

“Yes. There is a petition circulating by the right wing. Firstly the right-wing and land thieves are threatened and are panicking due to my return as an MP. They know that I, along with other MK Party MPs, will be pushing hard for the return of the land to black people. So, in their panic they are now petitioning for my removal based on previous utterances, which I was cleared of,” he said. Mngxitama, a former EFF MP and leader of the BLF, has been known for his radical stance on the expropriation of land without compensation and his support for MK Party leader Jacob Zuma during and after his tenure as ANC president. Following some of his utterances in 2018, the Afrikaner civil rights organisation, AfriForum, instructed its legal team to file court documents to lay a charge of hate speech against him at the Equality Court.