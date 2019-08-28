In this file picture, a patient has her blood drawn to monitor her cancer treatment. Picture: AP

The Mpumalanga Department of Health marked a historic day on Tuesday with the official launch of its first state-run oncology service at Rob Ferreira Hospital in Mbombela. The partnership with the University of the Witwatersrand’s Faculty of Health Sciences has been hailed as a major milestone for cancer treatment in South Africa.

The centre is expected to bring relief to the estimated 800 oncology patients in Mpumalanga who have been receiving treatment outside of the province at great travelling costs.

Mpumalanga MEC of Health Sasekani Manzini launched the unit on Tuesday with the aim of providing safe cancer care in the province and to improve the quality of care at the hospital.

Rob Ferreira Hospital is one of the two tertiary hospitals in the province.

Manzini said the launch marked the beginning of a new era for the majority of cancer patients who used to travel long distances to Steve Biko Academic Hospital and Kalafong Hospital in Pretoria.

“Working together with a dedicated team of oncologists and other key partners like Bristol- Myers Squibb, the Cancer Association of SA and Right to Care, we will drive the change that the community needs in terms of cancer care through continual learning, creative-thinking and collective desire to positively impact the lives of every person touched by cancer,” the MEC said at the launch.

The unit has been broken into two phases. The first was for the provision of chemotherapy and the second for the introduction of other modalities such as radiotherapy machines.

Dr Nokwanda Zuma, an oncologist at the Rob Ferreira explained: “(Some) of the medical equipment for the oncology unit has been procured and delivered in July, and we are awaiting deliver of few more machines. A database for cancer patients has been developed to establish a baseline and in-patients suspected to have cancer have been referred to the oncology unit for assessment,” said Zuma.

Dr Wezile Chitha, assistant dean for strategic affairs at Wits’ Faculty of Health Sciences told The Star that they had a long track record of involvement in healthcare delivery in Mpumalanga.

“The department and university have therefore recommitted themselves to a collaborative capacity building partnership which seek to present opportunities for sharing resources” he said.

Chitha added that oncology, radiology, cardiology and nephrology have been prioritised for intervention.

“Due to the pressure of the burden of cancer, we prioritised oncology services. We have started a joint initiative for chemotherapy,” he said.

The MEC added that the department also planned to provide oncology services to other hospitals across the country.

“A fully equipped oncology unit will be incorporated in the business case for the new tertiary hospital in Witbank, which will be able to provide a full package of oncology services including in-house radiation therapy for the province,” said Manzini.

Besides treatment, the new centre would also contribute to job creation through new positions for oncologists and other clinical staff, such as nurses and pharmacists.