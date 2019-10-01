New pick-up points for chronic medication opened at Joburg City's four clinics









Four new central chronic medication dispensing and distribution (CCMDD) pick-up point facilities have been opened at four of the City of Joburg's clinics - Bophelong, Hikensile, Rabie Ridge Multi-purpose Centre and Thuthukani Clinic to ensure that patients have greater access to life-saving medicine. The CCMDD programme is a national Department of Health initiative aimed at improving access to chronic medication for stable chronic patients in the public sector. The facilities are made possible through a partnership with Cipla Foundation. The programme holds several benefits for patients. Many patients on chronic medication travel long distances and have to wait for long periods with other patients just to collect their chronic medication, said Mpho Phalatse, MMC for health. "The CCMDD pick-up point facilities create the opportunity for these patients to collect their chronic medication quickly and easily and at a site closer to their home or place of work.

"The programme not only enables patients to collect their medication at more convenient times and locations, but also reduces the patient-load at clinics,” she said.

The programme is well-established in South Africa with close to 400000 patients already enrolled.

“This project creates the opportunity to demonstrate how a partnership between the government, NGOs and the private sector can generate benefits for all parties in the healthcare sector and especially for the patient at the end of the line,” Phalatse said.

Stable patients on chronic medication may be enrolled on the CCMDD programme when they visit the clinic where they currently collect their medication.