The CCMDD programme is a national Department of Health initiative aimed at improving access to chronic medication for stable chronic patients in the public sector. The facilities are made possible through a partnership with Cipla Foundation.
The programme holds several benefits for patients.
Many patients on chronic medication travel long distances and have to wait for long periods with other patients just to collect their chronic medication, said Mpho Phalatse, MMC for health.
“The CCMDD pick-up point facilities create the opportunity for these patients to collect their chronic medication quickly and easily and at a site closer to their home or place of work.