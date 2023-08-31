New prostate cancer treatment brings hope to many

Johannesburg - A new treatment for the management of advanced prostate cancer sparking a fresh wave of optimism for patients in Africa. The first two private sector patients with advanced prostate cancer were treated with 225-Actinium-Prostate Specific Membrane Antigen (Ac-225-PSMA) at Netcare uMhlanga Hospital by specialist nuclear physician and head of the Nuclear Medicine Department at uMhlanga Molecular Imaging and Therapy, Dr Masha Maharaj, and her team earlier this month.

Commenting on the breakthrough treatment, Maharaj said: “Actinium-225 is a radioactive substance that we can add to a carrier called prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA). It is an atom that sends out radioactive particles, and PSMA joins the patient’s tumour with the radioactive actinium atom attached to it.” Maharaj said the treatment was injected into the vein, and once inside the body, it sought out prostate cancer cells, attaching firmly to them to deliver a precise, potent dose of radiation to destroy the cancerous cells. “Known to be highly effective in the treatment of prostate cancer, any Ac-225 PSMA that is not absorbed by the tumour cells passes out of your body in your sweat, saliva, urine and stool. An average of four to six Ac-225-PSMA treatments are generally required.”

Netcare uMhlanga Hospital is the only private health-care facility in Africa to provide the specialised Ac-225-PSMA treatment, which is usually indicated for patients with progressive metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have failed standard lines of therapy, such as radiation, chemotherapy and hormonal therapy. Maharaj said excellent outcomes had been reported, with complete response to therapy. For most patients, there was a significant result in palliation or better pain control, delayed tumour progression (slowed tumour growth), and improvement in quality of life and overall survival. “One of the remarkable characteristics of the therapy is its minimal and manageable side effects, setting it apart from various other cancer treatments.

“The patients, 75-year-old Mr Graham Tayler and 82-year-old Mr Allan Smith, presented to us late in the development of their cancers. However, within 24 hours following the procedure, they were both reported to be doing well and pain-free.” She said the therapy was poised to make a significant difference in the lives of prostate cancer patients who had shown resistance to alternative treatments. The patients had the potential to inspire a renewed sense of hope.

“Furthermore, the implementation of these targeted therapies is expected to yield cost savings within the health-care sector. Unlike systemic therapies, which often come with a broader range of side effects, targeted therapies offer a more focused and gentler approach.” Maharaj said the therapy held great promise for men with advanced prostate cancer in South Africa and elsewhere on the continent, improving overall survival and quality of life. “We look forward to many more groundbreaking initiatives in medicine for the benefit of our patients.”