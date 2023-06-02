New reality show to explore the dynamics of the Mseleku children

Viewers are being given a front-row seat into the lives of the renowned polygamist Musa Mseleku’s five older children, on a new reality show, “Izingane zeSthembu”. The show, to hit small screens this month, will explore the dynamics of the Mseleku children as they navigate through brotherhood, polygamy, family, and identity.

It is no secret that the Mseleku family has become a viewers-favourite since their on-screen debut with the hit reality show, “Uthando Nesthembu”. The show will launch on June 27 and follow the children’s struggles and triumphs, allowing viewers to gain an insight into the complexities of growing up in a polygamous family through the eyes of the next generation of the Mseleku family. Speaking about the show, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net, Shirley Adonisi said: "’Izingane zeS’thembu’ answers many of the viewers' questions and curiosity about the Mseleku children that might have arisen while watching the highly successful and intriguing ;Uthando neS’thembul’. This show is an honest and unfiltered look at their lives as they try to find their place in the world. We are sure that audiences will once again be captivated by the Mseleku children and find out how they are evolving.

"I’zingane zeS’thembu’ promises to be an entertaining, captivating and thought-provoking show, and the perfect addition to your Compact experience." On the reality show, Mpumelelo is eager to carry on his father's polygamous legacy. However, he struggles to reconcile his youthful nature with his duty as an older son. He also intends to have seven wives, starting with his current two girlfriends: Vuyo, his child's mother who struggles with his interest in other women, and Tirelo, who accepts Mpumelelo despite his dating other women.