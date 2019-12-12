New research reveals leading causes of stillbirths in South African women









A Wits University-led study in Soweto has shown that minimally invasive tissue sampling (MITS) can accurately determine the cause of stillbirth in South African women. It further revealed the leading causes of death in young children. The absence of data that reliably characterise specific causes of death in children under five has severely hampered progress in preventing childhood mortality. The observational pilot study at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital informed the rollout of MITS in low- and middle-income countries globally via the Child Health and Mortality Prevention Surveillance Network. Despite about 2.6 million stillbirths occurring globally each year - 95% in low- and middle-income countries - data and knowledge on the biological causes of these deaths is limited.

Currently, causes of death in children under five in low- and middle-income countries are determined by registration data and verbal autopsies. However, these methods do not attribute death from infection-related illnesses such as pneumonia, sepsis and diarrhoea to a specific pathogen.

Professor Shabir Madhi, who is the director of the Medical Research Council Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit (RMPRU) at Wits, led a pilot study to evaluate the effectiveness of MITS in determining the cause of stillbirths in South African women.

The Soweto study investigated the utility of MITS - along with examination of the placenta and clinical history - in attributing stillbirth in local low- and middle-income countries.

“Minimally invasive tissue sampling can pinpoint pathological causes of infant death, the findings of which can then inform policy and more effective interventions to mitigate child mortality,” said Madhi.

Sampling of brain, lung and liver tissue using biopsy needles, and blood and cerebrospinal fluid collection, as well as an examination of the placenta, revealed a cause of stillbirth for 117 of the 129 cases.

The leading underlying causes of stillbirth were maternal high blood pressure; placental separation and haemorrhage; and inflammation of the foetal membranes due to a bacterial infection.

The leading immediate causes of foetal death were abnormally low levels of oxygen in the blood not long before birth and foetal infection due to E coli (Escherichia coli), enterococcus, and Group B streptococcus bacterial infection.

“In addition to indicating the potential of our approach in ascertaining granular causes of stillbirth in low- and middle-income countries, the findings provide insight into the pathogenesis of stillbirths in settings such as ours. This included the potentially under-appreciated dominant role of foetal infection as the cause of stillbirth in 37.2% of cases,” said Madhi.

Infections were the immediate or underlying cause of death in 57.5% of all 153 neonatal deaths in this study. Overall, 74.4% of 90 infection-related deaths were hospital-acquired, mainly due to multidrug-resistant bacteria. Group B streptococcus was the most common pathogen among deaths with “infections” as the underlying cause.

“An overwhelming finding from our study was the dominant but under-emphasised role of hospital-acquired infections to in-facility neonatal deaths, especially in late neonatal death. The observation on the contribution of hospital-acquired infection as a cause of neonatal deaths in this study has underpinned a re-evaluation and introduction of strategies to improve infection control practices at the hospital, the success of which will be evaluated through the ongoing CHAMPS (Child Health and Mortality Prevention Surveillance) programme in Soweto,” said Madhi.

He said rather than provide conclusive data on the causes of stillbirths, the main objective of the Soweto stillbirths pilot study was to evaluate the utility of MITS as a diagnostic tool.