New research shows wealth not trickling down to the poor even in democracy

New research by Wits University indicates that there has been no decline in wealth inequality in the country since the dawn of democracy. The Wits Southern Centre for Inequality Studies last month published a paper written by Aroop Chatterjee, Léo Czajka and Amory Gethin which looked into the estimation of household wealth in the country during apartheid and in democracy. The paper looked at the distribution of personal wealth in South Africa by combining tax microdata covering the universe of income tax returns, household surveys and macroeconomic balance sheets statistics. It also compared estimates of the wealth distribution obtained by direct measurement of net worth, rescaling of reported wealth to balance sheets totals, and capitalisation of income flows. According to the paper, the country’s wealth is concentrated in a few hands while the majority have no access to the resources. The paper looked at wealth data from 1993 to 2018.

About 3500 individuals, 0.01% of the population, have the net worth of more than 90% of the bottom earners.

They have an average wealth which is more than 1500 times that of the average South African adult, and 6000 times that of the bottom 90%.

On the other hand, the bottom 50%, or about 17.7million people, have an average negative net wealth of R16000 as a result of their high rate of indebtedness.

Average wealth per adult in South Africa amounts to about R326000 at purchasing power parity.

This is three times higher than the national income per adult, which stands at about R110000 per year.

“Such high levels of inequality can be accounted for in all forms of assets at the top end, including housing, pension funds and other financial assets.

“Our series shows no sign of decreasing wealth inequality since apartheid: if anything, we find that inequality has remained broadly stable and has even slightly increased within top wealth groups.

“The extreme degree of wealth inequality that we observe is in large part driven by the relative exclusion of poorer wealth groups from any form of wealth accumulation, and by the concentration of all forms of assets at the top end of the distribution,” the paper states.

This is shown in the fact that the top 10% own more than 55% of all forms of assets, including pension assets, housing wealth, business assets and currency, notes and coins.

They also own more than 99% of all bonds and stock held in the economy. The top 1% alone holds more than a 10th of all forms of assets and as much as 90% of bonds and corporate shares.

The paper indicates that wealth concentration has remained substantially higher in South Africa since the beginning of the 1990s than in any other country for which comparable data is available. The South African top 10% wealth share has fluctuated between 80% and 90% during the 1993-2018 period. The findings are on par with those of the 2018 World Bank report on overcoming poverty and inequality in South Africa.

It indicated that there was inequality in access to education, health care and other infrastructure hampering people’s means to get out of poverty.

It indicated that South Africa was one of the most unequal countries in terms of net wealth distribution.

“The share of household wealth held by the top 10% in the distribution was 71%, while the bottom 60% held 7% of net wealth.”

The report found that wealth inequality was higher than income inequality. “The bottom 50% of households account for only 8% of incomes, 5% of asset values, and 4% of net wealth. Conversely, the top 10% of households account for 55% of household incomes, about 69% of total household asset values, and 71% of household net wealth."