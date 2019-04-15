SABC Chief Operating Officer, Chris Maroleng.

Just a few days after being appointed, the SABC board have their hands full deciding the fate of chief operations officer Chris Maroleng. Maroleng was expected to make submissions to the public broadcaster on Monday, after he was found guilty of a range of charges.

It will be up to the new board to make a decision on Maroleng's future at the public broadcaster.

On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the new SABC board to fill in vacant positions with immediate effect. The new board members include erstwhile national consumer commissioner Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi - who will serve as deputy chair of the board - SA National Editors' Forum founder member Mary Papayya, and academic and psychologist Saths Cooper. Other board members are Jasmina Patel, Marcia Socikwa, Bernedette Muthien, David Maimela and advocate Motshedi Benjamin Lekalakala.

It will now be up to them to decide whether Maroleng, whose appointment to the SABC was lauded last year, can continue working with the cash-strapped broadcaster.

He took over the position from Hlaudi Motsoeneng, who has now become a politician.

SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu confirmed that the recommendations of the disciplinary hearing would be on top of the new board's agenda.

“The recommendations will be handed over to the board and they will decide what to do,” Mthembu said.

Maroleng, a former MTN spokesperson, was hauled before a disciplinary committee last year. He was found guilty of approving a monthly acting allowance of just over R15000 for an employee despite a written human resources decision declining the allowance.

He was also found guilty of allegedly protecting acting group executive for sport Marcia Mahlalela.

Mahlalela resigned from the public broadcaster before facing a disciplinary hearing into the hiring of sportscaster Robert Marawa on a R5.5million three-year contract.

She resigned with immediate effect after being charged at the conclusion of a two-week investigation.