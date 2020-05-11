The StarNews
Law enforcement officers and Health officials conduct Covid-19 screening and testing on the N12 provincial border for all motorists and passengers returning to Gauteng. File Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)
New stats show seven people have died in 72 hours in Gauteng to Covid-19

By Botho Molosankwe Time of article published 3h ago

Johannesburg - Seven people have died due to Covid-19 over three days in Gauteng, bringing to 22 the number of deaths while infections have now risen to 1 952 in the province.

The Gauteng Department of Health released the latest statistics on Monday, which revealed that while 15 people were declared dead from the virus on Thursday, the number increased rapidly in three days.

The number of infections also rose by 148 from 1 804 to 1 952.

There have also been 1 305 recoveries and the department said they had traced 9 486 people who had been in contact with those who had tested positive for Covid-19 and 7 786 of them had completed the 14 days monitoring period with no symptoms reported and had since been de-isolated.

The number of people who are in hospital has also gone down, from 66 to 59, and there have also been 66 cases of infections yet to be allocated to one of the districts in the province. 

GAUTENG BREAKDOWN


Total Cases

Total Deaths

Recoveries

Gauteng

1 952

22

1 305

Johannesburg

1 070

Not Disclosed

838

Ekurhuleni

435

Not Disclosed

306

Tshwane

285

Not Disclosed

117

West Rand 

61

Not Disclosed

36

Sedibeng

26

Not Disclosed

8

Breakdown per district:

City of Johannesburg: 1 079 cases

Region A: Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways, Ivory Park: 157 cases

Region B: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North : 164 cases

Region C: Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fishersville: 83 cases

Region D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen: 91 cases

Regions E: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton: 278 cases

Region F: Inner City, Johannesburg South: 123 cases

Region G:  Orange Farm, Weilers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South: 73 cases

Unallocated 110

City of Tshwane: 285 cases

Region 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchads, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North

38 cases

Region 2: : Hammanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eesterus, Kameeldrit, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana

Gardens, KekansStad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana: 10 cases

Region 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West:  92 cases

Region 4: Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield: 64 cases

Region 5: East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht: 4 cases

Region 6: Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria: 58 cases

Region 7: Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng:  11 cases

Unallocated cases: 8

Ekurhuleni: 398 cases

Ekurhuleni East 1: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Brakpan, Tsakane:  39 cases

Ekurhuleni East 2: Springs, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, Nigel: 31 cases

Ekurhuleni North1: Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela: 135 cases

Ekurhuleni North 2: Bedfordview, Benoni Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa,

Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park: 107 cases

Ekurhuleni South 1: Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park,Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza: 88 cases

Ekurhuleni South 2: Thokoza, Greenfields, Katlehong, Moleleki, Zonkizizwe, Palm Ridge, Moleleki, Tsietsi Sunrise View, Tamaho, Khumalo, Motsamai: 15 cases

Unallocated cases: 20

Sedibeng 21 cases

Lesedi 3, Emfuleni 17, Midvaal 6

Unallocated 0

West Rand 61

Mogale City 38, Rand West City 14, Merafong City 4

Unallocated 5

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the government's 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or go to SA Coronavirus for more information. 

Covid-19lockdown

