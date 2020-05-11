New stats show seven people have died in 72 hours in Gauteng to Covid-19
Johannesburg - Seven people have died due to Covid-19 over three days in Gauteng, bringing to 22 the number of deaths while infections have now risen to 1 952 in the province.
The Gauteng Department of Health released the latest statistics on Monday, which revealed that while 15 people were declared dead from the virus on Thursday, the number increased rapidly in three days.
The number of infections also rose by 148 from 1 804 to 1 952.
There have also been 1 305 recoveries and the department said they had traced 9 486 people who had been in contact with those who had tested positive for Covid-19 and 7 786 of them had completed the 14 days monitoring period with no symptoms reported and had since been de-isolated.
The number of people who are in hospital has also gone down, from 66 to 59, and there have also been 66 cases of infections yet to be allocated to one of the districts in the province.
|
Total Cases
|
Total Deaths
|
Recoveries
|
Gauteng
|
1 952
|
22
|
1 305
|
Johannesburg
|
1 070
|
Not Disclosed
|
838
|
Ekurhuleni
|
435
|
Not Disclosed
|
306
|
Tshwane
|
285
|
Not Disclosed
|
117
|
West Rand
|
61
|
Not Disclosed
|
36
|
Sedibeng
|
26
|
Not Disclosed
|
8
Breakdown per district:
City of Johannesburg: 1 079 cases
Region A: Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways, Ivory Park: 157 cases
Region B: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North : 164 cases
Region C: Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fishersville: 83 cases
Region D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen: 91 cases
Regions E: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton: 278 cases
Region F: Inner City, Johannesburg South: 123 cases
Region G: Orange Farm, Weilers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South: 73 cases
Unallocated 110
City of Tshwane: 285 cases
Region 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchads, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North
38 cases
Region 2: : Hammanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eesterus, Kameeldrit, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana
Gardens, KekansStad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana: 10 cases
Region 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West: 92 cases
Region 4: Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield: 64 cases
Region 5: East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht: 4 cases
Region 6: Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria: 58 cases
Region 7: Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng: 11 cases
Unallocated cases: 8
Ekurhuleni: 398 cases
Ekurhuleni East 1: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Brakpan, Tsakane: 39 cases
Ekurhuleni East 2: Springs, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, Nigel: 31 cases
Ekurhuleni North1: Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela: 135 cases
Ekurhuleni North 2: Bedfordview, Benoni Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa,
Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park: 107 cases
Ekurhuleni South 1: Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park,Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza: 88 cases
Ekurhuleni South 2: Thokoza, Greenfields, Katlehong, Moleleki, Zonkizizwe, Palm Ridge, Moleleki, Tsietsi Sunrise View, Tamaho, Khumalo, Motsamai: 15 cases
Unallocated cases: 20
Sedibeng 21 cases
Lesedi 3, Emfuleni 17, Midvaal 6
Unallocated 0
West Rand 61
Mogale City 38, Rand West City 14, Merafong City 4
Unallocated 5
