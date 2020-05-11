New stats show seven people have died in 72 hours in Gauteng to Covid-19

Johannesburg - Seven people have died due to Covid-19 over three days in Gauteng, bringing to 22 the number of deaths while infections have now risen to 1 952 in the province.



The Gauteng Department of Health released the latest statistics on Monday, which revealed that while 15 people were declared dead from the virus on Thursday, the number increased rapidly in three days.

The number of infections also rose by 148 from 1 804 to 1 952.

There have also been 1 305 recoveries and the department said they had traced 9 486 people who had been in contact with those who had tested positive for Covid-19 and 7 786 of them had completed the 14 days monitoring period with no symptoms reported and had since been de-isolated.

The number of people who are in hospital has also gone down, from 66 to 59, and there have also been 66 cases of infections yet to be allocated to one of the districts in the province.