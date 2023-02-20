Johannesburg - Fidelity ADT has warned homeowners that there is a new trend emerging, where criminals are targeting solar panels. "As criminals continue to shift and change their patterns and behaviours, it is essential that homeowners keep up with trends and better ways to secure their homes," said Charnel Hattingh, Group Head of Marketing and Communications at Fidelity ADT.

Fidelity ADT said that more homeowners are making investments in energy-efficient devices as a result of the energy crisis, which has attracted thieves. Targeting solar panels by thieves is a recent development. "Over the past few weeks, we have received reports of solar panels being stolen from properties, typically during the day while homeowners are at work," said Hattingh. The company added that in order to stay one step ahead of opportunistic criminals, it is important to make your home less of a target by making it as hard as possible for criminals to successfully carry out their plans on your property.

Hattingh offers these safety tips: Make sure your yard is always well-lit.

Install barriers for security at all times (burglar bars, beams, sensor lights, electric fence, and interior detection).

Lock up your gardening tools and supplies. Don't allow burglars to use your stepladder to access your balcony or roof.

Never leave your wheelie bin outside overnight since thieves use them both as platforms for climbing and as containers for smuggling stolen goods.

Eliminate overgrown bushes and shrubs because they make an ideal hiding place for robbers.

Your alarm should always be on. Use the functions that your alarm has to offer.

Join the neighbourhood watch and street WhatsApp groups in your area.

Having visible armed response signage can also serve as a deterrent.

Quality CCTV camera installation around your property will aid SAPS in their investigations and dissuade opportunistic burglars. Fidelity ADT said that homeowners must remain vigilant and not leave anything to chance. In addition, it is vital that all incidents are reported timeously to the police so that they can be logged as crime statistics.