Newborn found dead in a bin outside Roodepoort townhouse complex

Johannesburg - A newborn boy, wrapped in a plastic bag, was found dead and dumped in a dustbin outside a complex in Lindhave, Roodepoort, on Tuesday morning.

At the time of the discovery, the dustbins were lined outside the complex and ready for collection.

The gruesome discovery was made by a tenant who had gone outside to throw something in a dustbin. Paramedics and police were called, but the baby boy was already dead.





ER24's Russel Meiring said their paramedics arrived at the scene around 10.30am to find other services as well as the police already in attendance.





"On closer inspection, paramedics found the newborn wrapped in a plastic bag inside the bin, located outside the complex. Unfortunately, nothing more could be done for the new-born," he said.





Meiring said the child was then declared dead, but that the cause of death was not known. However, he had serious injuries to one of his arms and was also covered in blood, he said.





"The details surrounding this incident are not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations," he said.





Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Kay Makhubele said they have opened an inquest case.





He also said they did not know the cause of death, but that they found the baby wrapped in a plastic bag and thrown in the dustbin.





"We don't know if the mother of the child gave birth there or she gave birth somewhere else and then dumped the baby there," he said.





The Star