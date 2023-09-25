Johannesburg - Gauteng MEC for Transport and Logistics, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, said that the new chief executive officer of the Gautrain Management Agency (GMA), Tshepo Kgobe, has strong leadership, which will steer the GMA to greater heights.

Kgobe will take over on February 1, next year, with the incumbent, William Dachs, stepping down at the end of his tenure on January 31, 2024. “On behalf of the Gauteng Provincial Executive, GMA Board, and the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport, we congratulate Tshepo Kgobe on his appointment.’’ “We believe his strong leadership will help steer GMA to greater heights, maintain its standards of excellence, innovation, and good governance, and cement its position as a Centre of Excellence in the rail and public transport sectors,” said Diale-Tlabela.

Kgobe is an engineer with diverse technical expertise in infrastructure, energy, mining, and the railway environment. According to the provincial department statement, Kgobe has extensive experience managing complex projects and operations. “At the start of the Gautrain project, he was responsible for the engineering and project management of the track work subsystem,” added the statement.

He joined the GMA in 2014 as the Senior Executive Manager responsible for the Technical Services Unit, and was appointed Chief Operating Officer in 2020. According to the department, Kgobe's contribution to a number of novel and visionary ideas at the agency was part of a senior leadership team that ensured that the GMA delivered innovative and smart mobility solutions for the province. Diale-Tlabela said Kgobe navigated the agency through the Covid-19 pandemic and led train ridership recovery post-lockdown while maintaining Gautrain’s world-class service.

The MEC also welcomed new Gautrain Management Agency Board members, effective January 1, 2024. They include Mfanelo Patrick Ntsobi, who will be the chairperson, and Deputy Chairperson Malebo Matolong. The other members are Tebogo Nancy Seale, Lungile Mtiya, Mamela Luthuli, Desmond Khalid Golding, Kgotso Maja, Irvin Bafana Sibisi, and Bongisizwe Mpondo.