The past has come back to haunt a former civil servant who rose to the position of senior state attorney using fraudulent qualifications to land top jobs. Neville Gawula, 50 - who was convicted and sentenced for his fraud - hit a brick wall in his first attempt to be admitted as an attorney by the high court in Pretoria.

Citing his criminal record, the court has delivered an order directing him to supply more documents favouring his resolve to be admitted as a legal practitioner.

Documents wanted from him should indicate to the court how the Legal Practice Council cleared him to do his articles, Acting Judge HF Jacobs ruled.

The Law Society needed to be satisfied that one was a fit and proper person before approving their articles contract.

Gawula was convicted and handed a suspended sentence in 2011 for the fraud that saw him becoming a senior official in the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development.

He was director in the office of the chief litigation officer when his cover was blown. Prior to the job, he held positions including being legal adviser in the National Health Department.

Gawula claimed to have obtained his Bachelor of Law degree (LLB) in 1997 from Vista University in Port Elizabeth.

He revealed his criminal record in the affidavit he deposed to the court.

“I never attended the disciplinary hearings as I was highly embarrassed and depressed and consequently the disciplinary hearing proceeded in my absence.

“I was then found guilty on two counts of fraud and eventually dismissed. The department then laid criminal charges of fraud against me.”

He pleaded guilty to both counts of fraud and was sentenced to a five-year imprisonment term that was wholly suspended for three years.

After his troubles with the law, Gawula registered for a four-year LLB degree at Wits University in 2013.

He was 44-years-old when he went to his first class. Gawula completed his studies in record time in 2016 and began articles in May 2017.

The next step for him was to be admitted as an attorney if he was to practise as a bona fide lawyer.

But Judge Jacobs found that he had not supplied evidence proving his fitness to be admitted.

“The disclosure the applicant allegedly made to the Law Society is not attached to the founding papers. It is not clear what the disclosure comprised,” Judge Jacobs said.

“That evidence is, in my view, crucial in the application for admission to place the court in a position to consider whether the applicant is a fit and proper person to be admitted.

“No information whatsoever is supplied by the applicant, in his founding affidavit, of who the members of the committee or council of the Law Society were who considered him to be a fit and proper person at the time.

“No record of those proceedings, no decision or any other evidence in that regard is supplied by the applicant,” Judge Jacobs said.

The court viewed the psychologist's report and testimonials of university staff that Gawula supplied as part of his admission application as “secondary” evidence.

“Such evidence can only be considered in proper context of the primary facts relevant to the conduct of the applicant that led to his conviction and dismissal. Those primary facts are not set out by the applicant,” the judge said.

Attempts to reach Gawula for comment did not materialise.